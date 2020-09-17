Anova Names Scott Heimendinger Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anova, a subsidiary of Electrolux (ELUX-B) and the leading provider of sous vide devices, today announced that Scott Heimendinger has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Heimendinger will lead all product, consumer and content marketing, as well as advise on the direction and development of future products. He will report directly to Anova's CEO and Co-Founder, Stephen Svajian.

"Scott is the ultimate food geek, the real deal," said Stephen Svajian. "He is incredibly knowledgeable and passionate about food and technology. Throughout his career, Scott has shown a demonstrated ability to create innovative products and compelling content that educates home cooks of the benefits of sous vide. He has a pulse on our #anovafoodnerd community and I wanted to bring that to the CMO role."

"Steve and I share a vision of evangelizing the benefits of sous vide and making pro-level tools accessible to consumers who are hungry for the knowledge to make their food better," said Chief Marketing Officer, Scott Heimendinger. "I am so excited to be joining Anova as CMO. This role aligns with my passion for the science of cooking, culinary innovation and educating home cooks with Anova's groundbreaking technology and accessible product offerings."

Heimendinger brings a unique experience to the CMO role as a hardware founder in the kitchen space as well as a lead technical and applied researcher. Prior to joining Anova, Heimendinger worked for Modernist Cuisine, a culinary research and innovation lab, as the director of applied research and technical director. At Modernist Cuisine, he pioneered foundational information on sous vide and democratized sous vide education through their books. Heimendinger also co-founded Sansaire, a first-wave sous vide startup that raised record-breaking funds on Kickstarter. Before embarking on his career as an entrepreneur and inventor in the culinary space, he worked for Microsoft and IBM in business intelligence.

"I met Scott when he was running Sansaire, one of Anova's early competitors. Scott was instrumental in shaping the market for consumer sous vide devices," said Svajian. "Over the past several years, I've gained a tremendous amount of respect for Scott. He's a visionary and a champion of the food nerd movement."

Early last year, Heimendinger came to Anova as a consultant to help to develop the Anova Precision® Oven , the first combination convection-steam oven with pro-level features for the home cook, that launched in August.

"When it was time to start working on the Anova Precision Oven, I knew I wanted Scott's expertise and insight to be on this project," said Svajian. "Our goal was to create a countertop combi oven that would be a game-changing tool for home cooks. Scott played a key role in making that possible."

As CMO, Heimendinger will shape Anova's product roadmap as well as the marketing and content direction of the company.

"We want to change the way the world cooks," Heimendinger said. "Anova brought sous vide to the mainstream, and we are now doing the same for combi-oven cooking with our Anova Precision Oven. I am so excited that Steve and I, along with the rest of the Anova team, are working together to provide home cooks with great tools at an accessible price, so everyone can gain more confidence in the kitchen."

ABOUT ANOVA

Founded in 2013, Anova helped transform the smart kitchen appliance market with the launch of the first commercially available and affordable sous vide immersion circulator. Today with its family of Anova Precision® products, Anova is the world's leading provider of smart kitchen appliances with over 100 million cooks started. Headquartered in San Francisco, Anova is changing the way people cook through its hardware devices and software platform, enabling home cooks to easily create perfectly cooked meals every day. For more news and information on Anova and its products, please visit anovaculinary.com .

CONTACT: Austin Lewis, [email protected]

SOURCE Anova

