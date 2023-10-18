Anova.ai Introduces the First Marketing Analytics Platform Powered by Generative AI and Purpose-Built for SMBs

News provided by

Anova.ai

18 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Marketers can now converse with their data in natural language to get timely insights without needing any technical skills or resources

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anova.ai debuts today with the first marketing analytics platform powered by generative AI and purpose-built for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Marketing teams can now talk to their data in natural language and get results instantly, all without needing any technical skills or resources. This competitively priced tool is specifically designed to serve the needs of marketers and can be fully operational in minutes, increasing speed-to-insight and accelerating decision-making.

Marketers are often forced to navigate complicated UIs or rely on technical teams to provide the data they need, which causes delays that can span days, weeks, and sometimes even months. Imagine the wasted time and opportunities.

Now imagine if you could talk to your data and get answers immediately. Anova is making that a reality, allowing marketing teams to converse with data in real-time, save queries for ongoing analysis, and create custom visualizations — just a few examples of how you can be truly self-sufficient and empowered by data with their platform.

"We're really excited to unveil Anova and bring the power of generative AI to marketing analytics." says Kunick Kapadia, co-founder and CEO at Anova.ai. "My brother and I have been running a marketing agency specialized in analytics for nearly a decade, so when generative AI exploded onto the scene, we realized we could harness the power of this technology to solve a critical challenge marketing teams face every day, accessing their data on their terms."

Anova is setting a new standard for marketing analytics with these distinguishing benefits:

  • Industry-Specific Focus
  • Easy to Use 
  • Seamless Collaboration
  • Competitively Priced for SMBs

This is just the beginning for Anova, as their plans expand beyond just natural language querying.

"We're excited about the impact AI will have on the landscape, which is why we've built Anova to be flexible and scalable." says Neelam Kapadia, co-founder and CTO at Anova.ai. "We see our platform revolutionizing the entire analytics lifecycle, from data ingestion to generating insights to predicting performance. We're already working on some exciting features and can't wait to put them in the hands of our users."

For more information or to get a demo of the platform, contact Anova.ai here. For investment inquiries, please reach out to Kunick Kapadia, [email protected].

About Anova.ai
Anova.ai is leading the transformation of marketing analytics, debuting with the first analytics platform powered by generative AI and built specifically for the needs of SMB marketers. With Anova, marketing teams can simply converse with their data in natural language to quickly identify key insights and turn data into action. No technical skills or resources required. For more information, visit https://anova.ai/ and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Anova.ai is a trademark of Anova Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Anova.ai

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.