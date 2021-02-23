Anova's Universal Tank Monitor™ Raises the Bar in Remote Tank Monitoring

"We know that profitability in the propane distribution business jumps exponentially when tanks are monitored. Our Anova UTM, opens the door for distributors to better manage the cost of monitoring with a multi-tank capability, to gain new efficiencies with versatile and global communications support, and to drive new efficiencies with comprehensive reporting, alerts, and ease of installation." noted Chet Reshamwala, CEO at Anova.

"We have seen a lot of confusion in the remote tank monitoring marketplace, leaving many distributors seeking affordability, reliability and the benefit of a deep, trusted partnership," said Dillan Fernando, LPG, Fuels and Lubricants Business Unit head at Anova. "The Anova UTM has been designed with these priorities in mind from the onset. As a digitalization partner to the industry, it is our job to ease the path to profitability in fuel distribution and we are achieving this with advanced, trusted technology, powerful software analytics, slick mobile apps, and cost-effective options, such as our easy Hardware-as-a-Service monthly subscription offering. As a continued pioneer in remote tank monitoring, we have extended our platform to support clients in achieving strategic cost, efficiency, and customer-driven goals."

Highlights of the Anova UTM solution include:

Universal SIM supports multiple global communications networks. MONITORS MULTIPLE TANKS: Multiple inputs supporting a range of sensors including tank level, pressure, meters, and others. Monitor multiple tanks or a combination of measures on a single tank.

For complete details on this latest Anova offering, Anova UTM, please visit: https://pages.anova.com/utm

About Anova

Anova is the leading global provider of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions to remotely monitor and manage industrial assets – including industrial tank levels, pressures and temperatures, and predictive maintenance of related industrial equipment. Anova has a proven track record resulting from over 30 years of industrial monitoring experience in the design, installation and maintenance of systems that employ advanced wireless hardware, software technologies and cloud-based analytics. It provides unmatched scale, service, and innovation to service over 1,700 customers in 70+ countries. Anova has offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, plus a global network of representatives. With over 700,000 cellular, satellite, and LPWAN devices monitoring a variety of cryogenic gases, LPG & Propane, LNG, chemicals, oils, lubricants, fuels, and water, Anova is connecting the industrial world - for better.

For more information, visit https://www.anova.com

