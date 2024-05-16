Anovia Wheels Launches Brand-New Highball Car Wheel

The New five-spoke wheel features latest in brand's forward-thinking design language.

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrightstown-based car wheel brand Anovia Wheels has recently unveiled the newest wheel model in the brand's lineup, titled the Highball.

The Highball is a five-spoke wheel designed to compete with other thick five and six-spoke car wheels in its class from manufacturers like AVID1, Kansei, and Enkei, among others. Upon launch the Highball will be offered in Metallic Black and Polished Silver finishes, to fit sizes including 18x8.5 and 18x9.5.

Anovia Wheels

Pricing for the Highball is designed to be competitive in the market as well, with 18x8.5 models starting at $899 per set; 18x9.5 Highball models are priced at $949 per set.

The design language behind the Highball is intended to offer simple, soft edges with subtle details across the wheel's face. The wheel is built with a convex design as well in order to accommodate as much brake clearance as possible while keeping the spokes flush to the wheel's stepped lip.

Anovia has announced that the Highball will be designed mainly to cater to JDM car drivers, including Honda/Acura, Subaru, Mazda, and INFINITI owners, among others. However, American and European car drivers should not feel left out, as the Highball will be released in a 5x114.3mm bolt pattern to fit all applicable models.

The Highball's launch is the first for the Anovia brand since its non-directional Kano and Treble models were released to the market in 2021. Anovia is confident that the Highball will succeed, in large part thanks to its distribution network with retailers such as Fitment Industries, SD Wheel, and others.

Those who would like to purchase the Anovia Highball are encouraged to visit its official store page on the brand's website, where they can filter by size, finish and available offset to best fit their car.

Anovia Wheels is a Wrightstown, Wisconsin-based aftermarket wheel manufacturer, whose lineup includes the finest Deco Directional and Nondirectional designs in the car wheel industry. Popular models in the Anovia roster include the Elder, Kinetic, Kano, and Treble, all of which are catered to an enthusiast-based market.

