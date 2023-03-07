AnPac Bio Announces Receipt of the First Payment from a Malaysia Customer On a Signed US$1.5 Million Cancer Detection Equipment Purchase Contract

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ("AnPac Bio" or the "Company" (Nasdaq: ANPC), a company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection and plans to enter into the operation of a business-to-business e-commerce food platform focused on the sale of Asian sourced food products, announced today that it has received the first payment in late February 2023 from a Malaysian customer who had signed a US$1.5 million purchase contract for AnPac Bio's Model AP9080 cancer detection devices. The Model AP9080 cancer detection device is based on Company's patented, novel multi-cancer testing technology named Cancer Differentiation Analysis Technology (CDA). As the first major sale of the Company's cancer detection device into the Southeast Asia region, this is truly a milestone for the Company. It also signifies that the Company has formally entered the global cancer detection equipment market, as well as confirmation of AnPac Bio's novel technology, reputation, and its capability to penetrate into the vast global market.

Under the terms of the purchase contract, AnPac Bio will provide its Model AP9080 cancer detection device, maintenance services, consumables and equipment parts to the Malaysian customer. The Company will continue to receive revenues from services, consumables and equipment parts after the equipment sale. The Malaysian customer plans to set up bio-medical labs, obtain Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) certification and carry out paid cancer tests.

The Company's CDA cancer detection technology is based on measuring biophysical properties in the blood. It has several major advantages over the traditional technologies, including its ability to detect multiple cancer types at early stage, while being cost effective, relatively simple to implement, and provides high sensitivity and specificity. According to a report by US marketing research firm Frost & Sullivan in 2021, AnPac Bio ranked number one in multi-cancer testing sample size in the world.

Dr. Chris Yu, Co-CEO of the Company, commented: "We are very pleased with this major milestone accomplishment. It showed that in addition to China and US, our novel cancer detection technology is also being recognized in other parts of Asia, which has significant market size and needs for general population based cancer screening and risk assessment. Due to our technology's unique advantages (multi-cancer, cost effective, ability to detect early, and high sensitivity and specificity), our patented cancer detection technology is highly suited for the region. We expect significant revenue and growth potential in the region. We will also work very hard to replicate this success."

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 155 issued patents as of June 30, 2022. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. The Company intends to enter the business-to-business e-commerce food business with the formation of its wholly-owned subsidiary Fresh2 Technology Inc and the acquisition of Fresh2 Ecommerce Inc.

For more information, please visit: https://www.Anpacbio.com.

