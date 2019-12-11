Anpac Bio Appoints Nobel Prize Winner Dr. Michael Levitt As Chief Consultant To Lead Anpac's Pioneering Efforts In Cancer Screening

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ("Anpac Bio" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Professor Michael Levitt of Stanford University to be the Chief Consultant of Anpac Bio's Innovation and Technical Advisory Board. Dr. Levitt received the 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of multiscale models for complex chemical systems. Dr. Levitt's role will be to help strengthen Anpac Bio's patented CDA (Cancer-Differentiation Analysis) technology, which can detect the risk of up to 26 cancer types using a single blood test. Anpac Bio provides its CDA tests commercially in China and is currently working to enter the market in the United States.

Anpac Bio's Chairman and CEO, Chris Yu, commented, "Anpac is excited to be working with Dr. Levitt on our ground-breaking technology. Our innovative biophysical approach to cancer screening and detection is complementary with Dr. Levitt's background in quantum mechanics, chemistry, and structural biology. We believe that Dr. Levitt's contributions will help us to achieve further market penetration in China and will assist us in our entrance in the United States through clinical trials and additional academic collaborations."

Dr. Levitt has previously served on the Scientific Advisory Boards of DuPont Merck Pharmaceuticals, AMGEN, PDL Biopharma, as well as many other well-known companies throughout his career. Dr. Levitt received his PhD from Cambridge University in 1972 and was a postdoctoral scholar at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel from 1972 to 1974. Dr. Levitt joined the Department of Structural Biology at Stanford in 1987.

About Anpac Bio

Anpac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection. With two certified clinical laboratories in China, Anpac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA, bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. In a recent market research report by Frost & Sullivan, Anpac Bio ranked second worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 35,000 clinical samples as at June 30, 2019. These clinical samples demonstrated that Anpac Bio's CDA technology could detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity. https://www.anpacbio.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's business outlook, strategy and market opportunity, and statements that may suggest trends for its business. These statements are individually and collectively forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this announcement and are based on estimates and information available to the Company at the time of this announcement. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and may be beyond the Company's control. Therefore, prospective investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statements herein. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.anpacbio.com

