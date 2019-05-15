Anpac Bio Gains U.S. CLIA Lab Certification

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Chris Yu, Chief Executive Officer of international life sciences corporation, Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company (Anpac Bio), announced today that the company's United States subsidiary, Anpac Technology USA, successfully passed the State of California survey for Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments or CLIA '88 certification; and thus may now offer diagnostic services to human subjects for clinical research in its San Jose, California-based laboratory.

Anpac Bio's CLIA certification validates that the company's laboratory processes are standardized to consistently meet and exceed the Federal and Clinical Laboratory Standards Institute's (CLSI) guidelines for accuracy, precision, and sensitivity.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company was founded in 2010 by a team of medical, biomedical, nanotechnology scientists, and engineers, to develop and launch an innovative, early cancer screening and detection liquid biopsy technology known as, "Cancer Differentiation Analysis" (CDA). Comprehensive research validity data from 100,000+ cases processed, demonstrate CDA diagnostics consistently detects over 20 different cancers - usually at the diseases' earliest stages – from simple, standard blood tests. And it does so without harmful patient side effects; generating far fewer "false positives"; and at a cost, substantially lower than traditional testing (such as imaging). Anpac Bio has filed over 200 CDA-related patent applications worldwide; with over 100 issued by 20 countries (to date).

Anpac Bio has presented CDA research results before key medical bodies such as American Society of Clinical Oncology; and the American Association of Cancer Research; among others. Multi-award winning, the company has received the "Breakthrough Innovation Award" at the World Nobel Prize Laureate Summit; named, "Most Promising Cancer Screening Company" at the Global Precision Medicine Industry Awards; was bestowed the international, "Big Innovation Award" and "World Changing Ideas Award" in Health & Wellness; and named by the United States Department of Commerce as the national, "Minority Health Firm of the Year".

"We are pleased about the new addition of our CLIA certified laboratory in San Jose, California," states Yu. "Together with our multiple clinical and research laboratories in Asia, we are positioned very well to commercialize our CDA technology in the United States and globally."

