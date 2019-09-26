Anpac Bio Gains U.S. CLIA Lab Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ("Anpac Bio"), a biotechnology company focusing on early cancer screening and detection, announced that the company's United States subsidiary, Anpac Technology USA Co., Ltd., has received a certificate of registration under the U.S. Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988, or CLIA, for its commercial laboratory in San Jose, California.

"We are pleased about the CLIA registration for our laboratory in San Jose, California," states Dr. Chris Yu, Anpac Bio's Chairman and CEO. "We are starting clinical research efforts and studies on our CDA technology in the United States, and we plan to commercialize our CDA technology in the United States in the future."

Anpac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection. The company markets and sells in China a multi-cancer screening and detection test that uses its proprietary and innovative cancer differentiation analysis, or CDA, technology and test to detect and assess an individual's overall cancer risk with high accuracy, including early stage cancer. Comprehensive research validity data from approximately 40,000 research samples processed has demonstrated that Anpac Bio's CDA technology can detect the risk of 26 different cancers, including early stage cancers, from a standard blood sample. As of June 30, 2019, Anpac Bio had filed over 200 patent applications worldwide, with 116 granted, including 54 in greater China (including seven in Taiwan) and 16 in the United States.

Anpac Bio has presented CDA research results before the American Society of Clinical Oncology and other medical conferences as well as in medical journal supplements. Multi-award winning, the company has received the "Outstanding Technology Innovation Award" in 2016 at the Nobel Prize Laureate Medical Summit; named, "Most Promising Early Cancer Screening Enterprise" in 2017 at the China & U.S. Precision Medicine Industry forum; was bestowed the international, "Big Innovation Award" by Business Intelligence Group in 2018, and "World Changing Ideas Honorable Mention" by Fast Company in 2019; and named by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency in 2018 as the national, "Minority Health Products and Services Firm of the Year."

Currently, Anpac Bio has entered into research agreements with U.S. universities and academic medical centers, and we are in discussions with other U.S. hospitals, medical institutions, contract research organizations, or CROs, managed care companies and other health organizations, to conduct research studies on our CDA technology in this laboratory.

