Anpac Bio Launches Major U.S. Expansion, Starting 2nd U.S. Clinical Lab in Philadelphia

Of this expansion, CEO Dr. Chris Yu remarked, "With our leading-edge technology extensively validated by 40,000 blood samples from our research studies and 100,000 blood samples from our cancer risk assessment using CDA-based tests in China, we are now fully committed to R&D and market penetration in the U.S. By placing our second clinical laboratory in Philadelphia, we can work with our hospital principal investigators and partners in the East Coast much more closely and effectively."

Anpac Bio's new U.S. corporate headquarters and laboratory will be centrally located in the Mid-Atlantic region and easily accessible to key markets. The 7,000 square foot office and lab space will be located in the Spring House Innovation Park which also houses the Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing. Philadelphia was recently named the latest of the Big4Bio regions for its innovation in the life sciences sector and home to more than 800 life sciences companies and 15 major health systems.

"We are very excited to be moving forward with our U.S. corporate headquarters and laboratory in Pennsylvania. The state has a mature life sciences ecosystem and a supportive start-up environment that will allow our U.S. business to lay the foundation for future success," stated Shaun Gong, Anpac's U.S. President.

Anpac Bio is a leading biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection. With multiple certified clinical laboratories in China, Anpac Bio markets a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA, bio-chemistry, immunology, and genomics tests. In a recent market research report by Frost & Sullivan, Anpac Bio ranked second worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies, based on approximately 35,000 clinical samples as at June 30, 2019. These clinical samples demonstrated that Anpac Bio's CDA technology could detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity rates.

