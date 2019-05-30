Anpac Bio Presenting 'Unprecedented' Cerebral Cancer Liquid Biopsy Research Results at ASCO 2019

The Abstract's conclusion: "Initial results showed that CDA technology could effectively distinguish cerebral cancer from healthy individuals. As a novel bio-physical based cancer detection approach with multi-level and multi-parameter expressions, CDA could be a potential candidate for cerebral cancer screening."

ASCO also published/posted Anpac Bio's Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) early detection screening research study Abstract, (Citation: J Clin Oncol 37, 2019 suppl; abstr e20673), "A novel biophysical based marker with multilevel, multiparameter expression for early stage cancer detection". The Abstract outlines research results demonstrating CDA identified Stage I NSCLC with significant accuracy - achieving 85% sensitivity and 93% specificity.

"Our Anpac Bio R&D team is proud to present our truly breakthrough, CDA liquid biopsy cancer screening results at ASCO," states Yu. "We particularly look forward to sharing at our poster session our unprecedented, cerebral cancer research results, that demonstrate CDA identifies cerebral cancer with over 90% sensitivity and specificity, from simple, standard blood samples."

Anpac Bio's comprehensive research validity data from 100,000+ cases demonstrate CDA consistently detects 20+ cancer types, with 80%-95% sensitivity and specificity rates -- usually at the diseases' earliest stages. And it does so without harmful patient side effects; generating far fewer "false positives"; and at a cost substantially lower than traditional testing. Anpac Bio has filed 200+ CDA-related patent applications worldwide – 100+ issued in 20 countries and regions (to date).

