Anpac Bio Revenue Surges Nearly 300% After Signing 15th Global Fortune 500 Company Customer

Yu also reported that Anpac Bio's volume of, "Cancer Differentiation Analysis" (CDA) liquid biopsy tests processed in April 2018, set new global records for single day, single month, and single quarter, liquid biopsy screenings.

Described as "game changing", and receiving the, "Breakthrough Innovation Award", at the World Nobel Prize Laureate Summit; and named, "Most Promising Cancer Screening Company", at the 2017 Global Precision Medicine Industry Awards, Anpac Bio's CDA technology effectively reinvents early cancer screening and detection.

By analyzing simple, standard, blood tests, and applying Anpac Bio's proprietary, multi-level, multi-parameter, diagnostic algorithms, Anpac Bio's CDA technology identifies cancer with measurably-greater accuracy than most current, conventional screening methods. And it does so without any harmful patient side effects; generating far fewer "false positives"; and at a cost substantially lower than traditional testing.

Comprehensive research validity data from 80,000+ cases processed to date demonstrate CDA diagnostics consistently detects up to 26 different cancers -- with sensitivity and specificity rates of 75%-90% -- usually identifying cancer at the earliest stages. Anpac Bio has filed 200+ CDA-related patent applications worldwide – 80+ issued currently.

While Anpac Bio is already, fully-commercialized and generating CDA liquid biopsy screening revenue, in response to the increased volume and demand for further services by medical, insurance, corporate, and individual customers, Anpac Bio has expanded (through sole proprietorship and joint venture agreements) its regulatory-agency certified laboratories worldwide; now also offering clinical biochemistry, clinical immunization, clinical molecular detection, and clinicopathology, among other services.

"Our company's dramatic revenue generation year-over-year demonstrates our customers trust Anpac Bio's CDA liquid biopsy technology to catch early-stage cancer and potentially save their employees' lives," reports Yu. "It also validates that our customers believe Anpac Bio's suite of services, including CDA and other wellness testing options, are driving down their overall corporate healthcare costs. The acquisition of this 15th important customer proves Anpac Bio continues to build customer confidence."

