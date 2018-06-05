Anpac Bio Sole Liquid Biopsy Technology Featured in Blood Health/Cancer Publication
07:00 ET
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International life sciences corporation Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company (Anpac Bio), is the only liquid biopsy technology company featured in the 2018 worldwide publication, "Blood Health" Blood Cancer: http://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/prevention-and-treatment/catching-cancer-before-stage-i-now-possible.
The lone global, fully-commercialized liquid biopsy provider approved by regulatory agencies to provide non-invasive, early cancer screening/detection to 15 Fortune 500 companies, government, group, insurance, and medical institution customers, Anpac Bio was featured in the blood cancer publication with such respected organizations as:
- Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
- Personalized Medicine Coalition
- American Cancer Society
- ASCO
- American Association for Cancer Research
- Children's Cancer & Blood Foundation
- Bio-Rad
- Gilead Sciences
- Cancer Genetics
- Amgen
- Johnson & Johnson
- Qiagen
- Multiple Myeloma Foundation
- LabCorp
- National Cancer Institute
- HistoGenetics
- National Marrow Donor Program
- Delete Blood Cancer
Also with respected influencers including:
- J. Leonard Lichtenfeld, MD, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, American Cancer Society
- Dr. Louis DeGennaro, CEO, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
- Gwen Nichols, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Esteemed publication Blood Health/Blood Cancer, is distributed to 20 million+ people globally through news sites such as CNN, NBC News, usatoday.com, The Atlantic, Washington Post, Reuters, TheStreet; websites such as: http://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com; and at events/professional conferences such as the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Anpac Bio is featured in the publication due to its breakthrough, "Cancer Differentiation Analysis" liquid biopsy technology.
Described as "game changing", and receiving the, "Breakthrough Innovation Award", at the World Nobel Prize Laureate Summit; and named, "Most Promising Cancer Screening Company", at the Global Precision Medicine Industry Awards, Anpac Bio's CDA technology effectively reinvents early cancer screening and detection.
By analyzing simple, standard, blood tests, and applying Anpac Bio's proprietary, multi-level, multi-parameter, diagnostic algorithms, Anpac Bio's CDA technology identifies cancer with measurably-greater accuracy than most current, conventional screening methods. And it does so without any harmful patient side effects; generating far fewer "false positives"; and at a cost substantially lower than traditional testing.
Comprehensive research validity data from 80,000+ cases to date demonstrate CDA consistently detects up to 26 different cancers -- with sensitivity and specificity rates of 75%-90% -- usually identifying cancer at the earliest stages. Anpac Bio has filed 200+ CDA-related patent applications worldwide – 80+ issued currently.
For further information: www.AnpacBio.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anpac-bio-sole-liquid-biopsy-technology-featured-in-blood-healthcancer-publication-300659610.html
SOURCE Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company
Share this article