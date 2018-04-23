Anpac Bio Wins 2018 International 'BIG Innovation Award'

Recognizing the corporation for executing significant and consistent innovation through its worldwide research and services, Anpac Bio was particularly acknowledged as an international, "Big Innovation Award" winner, due to its breakthrough and rapidly expanding, "Cancer Differentiation Analysis" (CDA) liquid biopsy technology.

Described as "game changing", and receiving the, "Breakthrough Innovation Award", at the World Nobel Prize Laureate Summit; and named, "Most Promising Cancer Screening Company", at the 2017 Global Precision Medicine Industry Awards, Anpac Bio's CDA liquid biopsy technology earned the 2018 "Big Innovation Award", in recognition of CDA's reinvention of early cancer screening and detection.

By analyzing simple, standard, blood tests, and applying Anpac Bio's proprietary, multi-level, multi-parameter, diagnostic algorithms, Anpac Bio's CDA liquid biopsy technology identifies cancer with measurably-greater accuracy than most current, conventional screening methods. And it does so without any harmful side effects in patients; generating far fewer "false positives"; at a cost substantially lower than traditional testing; and generating results within minutes of sample submission.

Comprehensive research validity data from 80,000+ cases, and independently-corroborated by world-renowned hospitals and cancer research leaders, demonstrate Anpac Bio's CDA diagnostics consistently detects 26+ cancers -- with a sensitivity and specificity rate range of 75%-90%. Anpac Bio is the only company fully-commercialized and generating revenue providing liquid biopsy screening services. Over 200 CDA patent applications (70+ issued to date) have been filed worldwide.

Anpac Bio joins other prestigious, "The Big Innovation Award" winners, including: Abbott, Bechtel, Deutsche Telekom, Dow Chemicals, Harman, Hughes, Neeve Research, PepsiCo, Symphony Clinical Research, and Procter & Gamble. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, organizations worldwide submitted their recent innovations for BIG Innovation Award consideration. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and industry executives considered international experts in each category.

"This year's winners show the diversity of innovation and its impact on the economy, our cultures and the world as a whole," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Anpac Bio as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

For more information: www.AnpacBio.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anpac-bio-wins-2018-international-big-innovation-award-300634254.html

SOURCE Anpac Bio

Related Links

http://www.AnpacBio.com

