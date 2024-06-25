Anpool Unveils Innovative Robotic Pool Skimmer to Revolutionize Pool Surface Cleaning with Budget-Friendly Pricing

DENVER, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anpool, a pioneering startup in the technology industry, is excited to announce the launch of its first product, the Anpool P1 Robotic Pool Skimmer, on Kickstarter. With its cutting-edge features and groundbreaking advancements, the Anpool P1 is poised to revolutionize traditional manual pool surface cleaning while maintaining an affordable price point.

Anpool P1

The launch of the P1 marks a significant milestone for Anpool, showcasing the company's commitment to providing easier and more efficient pool surface cleaning solutions through advanced technology. This revolutionary product is set to transform the way pool surfaces are cleaned, offering unparalleled performance, efficiency, and an exceptional user experience.

Key Features of the P1 include:

Dual Energy System: Harnesses solar power as the primary energy source while also providing the option for quick top-ups with DC charging. Patented Power Renewal Algorithm: Automatically navigates back to the poolside for recharging when the battery is low, ensuring uninterrupted cleaning. Auto Smart Path Planning: Utilizes multiple sensors and a U-Turn Algorithm to intelligently plan the most efficient cleaning path.

These remarkable features, combined with meticulous craftsmanship and a budget-friendly price, position Anpool as the optimal solution for pool surface cleaning needs.

"We are thrilled to introduce Anpool to the market through our Kickstarter campaign," said the CEO of Anpool Technology INC. "While robotic pool cleaners have been flourishing in the market, there hasn't been a truly effective solution for pool surface cleaning. Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to develop a product that offers unmatched convenience, exceptional performance, and a transformative approach to pool surface cleaning operations."

Anpool has engaged beta testers, content creators, and influencers to undergo rigorous testing, receiving highly positive feedback from these early adopters.

To learn more about the Anpool P1 and its innovative features for pool surface cleaning, please visit our Kickstarter Campaign [https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/anpool/anpool-p1-dual-energy-system-robotic-pool-skimmer?ref=1wtw51] or contact our media relations team at [email protected].

About Anpool:

Anpool is a technology startup dedicated to revolutionizing pool surface cleaning through innovative solutions. With a team of passionate and skilled professionals, Anpool is committed to delivering products that push the boundaries of what is possible, all while maintaining affordability and prioritizing user convenience.

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Anpool