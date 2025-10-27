Anritsu Launches Three-part Webinar Series to Simplify 400G Network Validation Across Industries

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Corporation, a global leader in test and measurement solutions, announces a free three-part webinar series designed to help network operators, private data centers, and public safety agencies accelerate deployment of next-generation transport infrastructure. The series focuses on effective methods to integrate fiber and service testing on one platform to reduce cost, complexity, and deployment time.

"Scaling to 400G doesn't have to be complex—or costly," said Matt Brown, Business Development Manager at Anritsu. "These sessions are practical playbooks for field teams tasked with validating real-world networks under pressure to deliver more capacity with fewer resources."

Webinar Schedule

Title: Scaling from 10G to 400G Without Complexity: Smarter Testing for Service Providers

When: Thursday, October 30 • 11 a.m. CT

Description: How service providers and utilities companies can meet service level agreement (SLA) demands while controlling CapEx and OpEx.

Title: 400G Testing Without the 400G Budget: Future-proofing Private Data Centers

When: Thursday, November 13 • 11 a.m. CT

Description: Techniques to validate fiber and service layers in one site session, maximizing ROI from a single tester.

Title: Mission-critical Transport at 100G and Beyond: Testing Public Safety Networks

When: Thursday, December 4 • 11 a.m. CT

Description: How to certify physical and service readiness for NG911, LMR backhaul, and live video networks under budget constraints.

You can register today for any or all three webinars:

REGISTER NOW

