Ansa Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

News provided by

Ansa

21 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Merchants can now launch secure digital wallets through Ansa's innovative white-label closed-loop payments platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansa, the leading digital infrastructure platform for embedded customer balances, is proud to announce its successful achievement of System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance. This milestone underscores Ansa's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of security, reliability, and integrity in its stored value payments platform. SOC 2 is a major milestone in Ansa's ongoing compliance journey to reaffirm its commitment to establishing a secure payments experience.

The SOC 2 audit confirms Ansa provides comprehensive and sustained controls of information security and privacy throughout its operations, meeting the five "trust service principles" — security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy — pertaining to managing customer data.

"We're firmly committed to building for scale with deliberate and high-leverage practices. For us, compliance isn't and can't be an afterthought; compliance is a core component of creating a robust platform," said Sophia Goldberg, co-founder and CEO of Ansa. "To build the future-ready stored value payments platform. Security must be part of every aspect of our operations, underlining our belief that financial security is a collective responsibility, not confined to a single individual or team."

Ansa recognizes the critical importance of prioritizing compliance from its inception. The decision to prioritize and invest in compliance initiatives was a strategic move to establish a strong foundation for the future, enabling Ansa to serve large organizations at scale.

"As we continue to expand our platform, we will inevitably grow into territory that requires additional financial regulation; allocating resources towards establishing a robust and secure groundwork today will pay dividends in the future," said Ansa CTO and co-founder, JT Cho. "Our early pursuit reflects our dedication to safeguarding data security and financial information to power safe financial infrastructure that will power the payment systems of tomorrow."

About Ansa

Ansa is a digital infrastructure platform for embedded customer balances, offering white-labeled solutions that drive profitability and loyalty for a range of industries. Ansa enables enterprise brands to embed customers balances, compliantly and seamlessly, and manages the payments, accounting, regulatory, and compliance challenges. Empowering merchants to quickly take a branded closed-loop payments program to market, Ansa helps them keep their focus on increasing revenue, cash flow, and customer insights, while creating greater loyalty and better customer experiences. Backed by renowned investors, including Bain Capital Ventures, Box Group, and The Fintech Fund, Ansa has raised $5.6M, of which, over 75% of the funding came from female investors. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company was founded by Sophia Goldberg, the author of The Field Guide to Global Payments and previously at Adyen, and JT Cho, a fintech veteran and lead engineer at Affirm and Google. To learn more: https://www.ansa.dev/.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:
Christina MacDonald Sikand
Vansary for Ansa
[email protected] 

SOURCE Ansa

Also from this source

ansā coffee Secures $9M in funding to Boost Market Penetration

ansā coffee Secures $9M in funding to Boost Market Penetration

CoffeeTech startup ansā Roasting Inc. announces it has secured a total of USD 9M funding. Leading this fruitful round is Jibe Ventures, a Tel Aviv...
CoffeeTech start-up ansā brings a fresh perspective and a greener outlook to the coffee break

CoffeeTech start-up ansā brings a fresh perspective and a greener outlook to the coffee break

CoffeeTech start-up ansā Roasting Inc., is applying new green technology to redefine the way coffee lovers indulge in their favorite beverage. Its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.