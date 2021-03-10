ANSAC Announces Export Price Increase of US$25.00 per Metric Ton Tweet this

"As always, we will continue to provide cost-effective service and reliable supply to our customers while returning value to our member companies."

About ANSAC

Established in 1984, ANSAC operates as the export sales, marketing and logistics arm for its member companies, some of the leading producers of natural soda ash in the United States. In 2021, ANSAC will export over 3.5 million metric tons of high quality, environmentally friendlier natural soda ash, making ANSAC one of the largest soda ash exporters in the world. This provides ANSAC's customers with the ability to reliably produce superior products in end use industries such as glass, detergent, chemicals, water treatment and lithium applications.

