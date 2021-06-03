ANSAC Announces Further Export Price Increase of US$25.00 per Metric Ton

WESTPORT, Conn., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, American Natural Soda Ash Corp. (ANSAC) is raising export prices a further US$25.00/MT on all non-contract sales of soda ash, and on contracted sales when contracts allow. This increase is in addition to the export price increase announced by ANSAC in March.

"We continue to see significant soda ash demand growth, leading to a tightening global soda ash supply environment," said ANSAC President Jeffrey Jacobson.

Established in 1984, ANSAC operates as the export sales, marketing and logistics arm for its member companies, some of the leading producers of natural soda ash in the United States. In 2021, ANSAC will export over 3.5 million metric tons of high quality, environmentally friendlier natural soda ash, making ANSAC one of the largest soda ash exporters in the world. This provides ANSAC's customers with the ability to reliably produce superior products in end use industries such as glass, detergent, chemicals, water treatment and lithium applications.

