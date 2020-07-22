Ansafone Contact Centers Welcomes Gary Reno, our new Executive VP, to our Leadership Team

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Ocala, FL, Ansafone Contact Centers is a leading contact center and BPO provider with multiple locations nationwide with Santa Ana, CA as the West Coast headquarters. Ansafone is pleased to announce and welcome Gary Reno, our new Executive Vice President for Business Development & Sales.

We asked Gary Reno why he chose to join Ansafone and his response was, "Ansafone looks and feels like a large BPO with an offering to its partners that entail world class technology, facilities that rival anyone in the industry and a strong, diverse, client base. However, even with its stature, it still operates as a boutique BPO to its customers and has award- winning support! This review of the organization along with its very welcoming culture from the Owner across the entire leadership team radiated to me and was exactly what I was looking for in an organization."

Gary's goals match the vision of President & CEO, Randy Harmat.

"Randy has a growth vision for the organization that is very entrepreneurial while empowering his team to think outside the box across all divisions within the organization. He has aggressive goals for the organization that are very achievable with his leadership approach. This was very appealing to me. Moreover, the culture he has built, which is very employee -centric, is built around employing high integrity individuals that are very caring, humble and driven. "

The synchronicity of both President & CEO, Randy's vision and Gary's successful background was a great alignment and asset to Ansafone Contact Centers. With Gary's 30 years of well-rounded, senior sales executive experience in the call center space, he is consistently focused on bringing value-based solutions that lead to long-term customer relationships. While partnering and negotiating with business partners, he also brings to market the latest technology enhancements and actively supports and helps customer support leaders within his organization and their partners on an ongoing basis.

His commitment to long-term relationships with clients are based on three core values: communication, transparency, and customer-focused services.

Gary has demonstrated successful custom-designed solutions that drive growth and profits for clients. His customer-centric viewpoint and extensive experience, successfully selling to C-Suite in organizations of varying sizes and complexities, have given him the credibility and clout to help large enterprises, Fortune 500 companies and government agencies in the BPO and call center space. His ability to quickly understand and define a customer's needs have enabled him to consistently exceed sales goals, in both dollars and units.

We are delighted to have Gary Reno, our new Executive Vice President of Business Development and Sales, to join Ansafone Contact Centers and we look to him to lead our business sales initiatives and strategies. As Ansafone strives to elevate its business, its people and its technology, we are proud to acquire the right people to get us there.

