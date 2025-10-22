ANSELL UNVEILS 'AXIS', IMMERSIVE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE CENTERS DRIVING THE FUTURE OF SAFETY INNOVATION

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansell Limited (ASX: ANN), a global leader in safety solutions, today announced the opening of its first Ansell Xperience & Innovation Studio (AXIS) in Alpharetta, Georgia. As safety needs evolve at an unprecedented pace — driven by emerging risks, new technologies, and shifting industry standards — AXIS represents Ansell's strategic response to help businesses stay ahead.

AXIS is an immersive, collaborative environment for solving tomorrow's safety challenges through education, experimentation, and co-creation. Visitors benefit include:

Expert-Led Education: Safety and technical experts guide visitors through best practices and emerging tools to help them navigate evolving standards and reduce workplace risk.

Live Demonstrations and Tests: In onsite labs, visitors get hands-on with the latest innovations and see how products perform in hazards, replicating real-world scenarios

Collaborative Development: Working side by side with partners, Ansell uncovers safety challenges and co-creates solutions that are practical, scalable, and built for impact.

"The launch of AXIS marks an important step in advancing our mission to lead the world to a safer future," said Neil Salmon, Chief Executive Officer at Ansell. "By creating spaces where our partners can collaborate with us, we're not only addressing immediate safety challenges but also driving the insights and innovations that will define protection for years to come."

With more than 130 years of leadership in personal protection, Ansell continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner for businesses navigating complex safety challenges.

The next AXIS location is scheduled to open in Coimbra, Portugal next year, expanding Ansell's global reach and enabling even more professionals to engage in safety innovation and training.

AXIS is open to invited guests and partners, and inquiries or visit requests for the Alpharetta location can be made directly through your Ansell representative or distributor.

About Ansell

Ansell (ASX: ANN) is a global leader in safety solutions and an integrated manufacturer of personal protection equipment for healthcare and industrial workplaces. Each day, over 10 million workers in more than 100 countries trust their safety to Ansell brands such as HyFlex, Ringers, MICROFLEX, TouchNTuff, GAMMEX, Kimtech, KleenGuard, and AlphaTec. Driven by a vision to lead the world to a safer future, the company continuously pursues new product and service innovations that predict, prevent, and protect against workplace risk while promoting sustainable sourcing and manufacturing.

Information on Ansell and its products can be found at www.ansell.com. #AnsellProtects

Ansell, ® and ™ are trademarks owned by Ansell Limited or one of its affiliates. US Patented and US and non-US Patents Pending: www.ansell.com/patentmarking © 2025 Ansell Limited. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Ansell