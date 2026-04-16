ANSER Announces Lynn Chia as First Chief Strategy Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSER, a leading provider of innovative and actionable solutions to complex national security challenges facing our nation, announced the hire of Lynn Chia as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). This role involves aligning the company's internal vision with external priorities.

Chia is a senior executive with more than 20 years of experience driving strategy, expansion, and transformation across government, defense, and regulated markets. Chia brings a rare blend of public sector fluency, enterprise strategy expertise, P&L leadership, and M&A experience. From sourcing and leading the acquisition of a satellite communications provider resulting in the expansion of C5ISR capabilities and Department of Defense footprint to completing and integrating a $1 billion acquisition of a market intelligence organization, Chia has a distinguished and proven track record of developing and implementing high impact strategies.

Chia's experience aligning mission requirements with innovative solutions in support of the Warfighter spans a wide range of domains including cybersecurity, energy, water, critical infrastructure, transportation, and technology. Chia has also led initiatives to improve communication protocols and foster interagency collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security and pilot long duration energy storage at military installations in partnership with the Department of Energy.

"Lynn is an innovative and collaborative leader who excels at launching and scaling new capabilities, diversifying revenue streams, and transforming organizations for long-term competitiveness," said Steve Hopkins, President and CEO of ANSER. "Her entrepreneurial mindset, focus on the customer, and disciplined approach to execution is what we need to expand our impact across the national security community."

"I'm excited to join ANSER at such a pivotal moment," said Lynn Chia, Chief Strategy Officer. " I look forward to working with our colleagues to accelerate impact, resilience, and strengthen how we show up for our partners."

ABOUT ANSER

ANSER was established in 1958 as a nonprofit corporation whose mission is to provide objective, independent analysis and advice to government agencies tasked with protecting and advancing U.S. national security interests. ANSER has long-standing partnerships with U.S. government clients, where our employees serve as analysts, subject matter experts, and project managers in a multitude of disciplines that impact national security, including program management and governance, knowledge management and digital solutions, mission assurance and continuity of operations, systems engineering and integration, and training support. To learn more about ANSER, please visit: www.anser.org.

ANSER Media Contact:

Candace Kent

[email protected]

SOURCE ANSER