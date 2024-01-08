ANSER Hires John Lambeth as Their New CIO

News provided by

ANSER

08 Jan, 2024, 09:37 ET

FALLS CHURCH, Va. , Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Lambeth, former Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Maximus has been named CIO at the research, analysis, and client-side support organization Analytic Services Inc (ANSER).

As a key member of ANSER's senior leadership he will provide strategic alignment between information technologies (IT), business strategy, and company values and culture, the not-for-profit company said Monday.

Lambeth has successfully served as the CIO for Maximus since 2018, as the CIO for PAE (2014-2018), as the CIO for Qinetiq North America (2011 – 2014), and as the Vice President, Information Technology & Security for Blackboard, Inc. (2004 – 2011). John is also a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), and a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

About Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER)

ANSER was founded in 1958 as a public service research institute organized as a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. We provide program management and objective studies and analyses to national security, homeland security, and public policy communities. ANSER's headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia, and has offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Belcamp, Maryland. For more information visit: www.anser.org.

Media Contact: Myron Freeman, [email protected]

SOURCE ANSER

Also from this source

AIRBUS Veteran Vanessa McCall Joins ANSER as CHRO

AIRBUS Veteran Vanessa McCall Joins ANSER as CHRO

Vanessa McCall, former Head of Human Resources for Airbus U.S. commercial business, has been named Chief Human Resources Officer at the research,...
Dr. Paul Stockton Named Incoming ANSER Board Chair

Dr. Paul Stockton Named Incoming ANSER Board Chair

Dr. Stockton. a former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Americas' Security Affairs, has been appointed Chairman of the Board...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Homeland Security

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.