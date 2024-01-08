ANSER Hires John Lambeth as Their New CIO

FALLS CHURCH, Va. , Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Lambeth, former Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Maximus has been named CIO at the research, analysis, and client-side support organization Analytic Services Inc (ANSER).

As a key member of ANSER's senior leadership he will provide strategic alignment between information technologies (IT), business strategy, and company values and culture, the not-for-profit company said Monday.

Lambeth has successfully served as the CIO for Maximus since 2018, as the CIO for PAE (2014-2018), as the CIO for Qinetiq North America (2011 – 2014), and as the Vice President, Information Technology & Security for Blackboard, Inc. (2004 – 2011). John is also a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), and a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

About Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER)

ANSER was founded in 1958 as a public service research institute organized as a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. We provide program management and objective studies and analyses to national security, homeland security, and public policy communities. ANSER's headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia, and has offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Belcamp, Maryland. For more information visit: www.anser.org.

