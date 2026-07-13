Anshar Labs Acquires Dealer World, Expanding Drivvr AI into Automotive Retail

Eighteen-year automotive marketing agency leader joins Anshar Labs' AI portfolio; Dan Moore appointed CEO of Drivvr AI

CHICAGO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anshar Labs today announced it has acquired Dealer World, an established automotive marketing and dealer solutions company, and positioned it under Drivvr AI LLC, the firm's automotive technology company. The acquisition brings 18 years of dealer relationships and industry expertise into Anshar Labs' portfolio of AI-driven software businesses. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pinaki Saha, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Anshar Labs Dan Moore, Chief Executive Officer, Drivvr AI

Dan Moore has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Drivvr AI. Moore joined Dealer World three years ago and previously helped build VistaDash through two successful exits. He will lead Drivvr AI's strategy, product development, and go-to-market operations, with Dealer World continuing as the company's automotive marketing product.

The acquisition reflects a thesis Anshar Labs has pursued across industries: that the highest returns from artificial intelligence come not from building AI products in isolation, but from applying deep engineering capability to businesses that already own real customer demand and domain knowledge. Automotive retail, a sector where dealers manage fragmented technology stacks while competing on speed of customer response, presents exactly that opportunity.

"We look for businesses where AI can do something meaningful rather than something impressive, and Dealer World is precisely that. Eighteen years of dealer trust is not something you can engineer or acquire cheaply, and it is the hardest part of this equation to build. What we bring is the other half. Our engineering discipline applied to an industry that has been promised transformation for years and is finally ready to receive it. Dealer World fits directly into where Anshar Labs is going, which is toward operating companies where our AI capability compounds against real demand, not against a pitch deck. We could not be more excited about what this team has built and what we will build together." Pinaki Saha, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Anshar Labs

Dealer World was founded 18 years ago by Troy Spring, who built the company into a full-service automotive marketing organization serving dealerships nationwide. Spring will depart following the transaction. Under Drivvr AI, the Dealer World brand and its client-facing teams will continue operating without interruption, with existing contracts, pricing, and service levels unchanged.

"The opportunity in front of us is larger than anything I have been part of. Dealerships today are drowning in tools that promise more leads and deliver more noise. What they need is not another dashboard. They need intelligence that ties the whole operation together and closes the gap between a customer raising their hand and a person actually helping them. Every hour in that gap is a deal lost to someone else. With Anshar Labs' engineering behind us and eighteen years of knowing exactly what dealers need in front of us, we can finally build the thing this industry has been waiting for. That combination, real demand on one side and real engineering on the other, is rare. We intend to move fast." Dan Moore, Chief Executive Officer, Drivvr AI

Drivvr AI will develop AI-driven products across marketing, customer engagement, and dealership operations, layered onto the services Dealer World clients use today. The company will be present at Ai4 2026, taking place August 4–6 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

About Drivvr AI

Drivvr AI LLC is an automotive technology company building AI-driven software for dealerships. The Dealer World brand is the marketing product inside Drivvr AI, which is a company in the Anshar Labs portfolio.

About Anshar Labs

Anshar Labs is a technology holding company focused on delivering AI-driven software and automation solutions across multiple industries, helping organizations improve efficiency, scalability, and innovation. Companies under Anshar Labs include TekFlix, Graphit, CancerGo, Drivvr, Anshar AI, and Anshar Ventures.

Media Contact

Drivvr PR Team • [email protected]

SOURCE Dealer World