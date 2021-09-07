ANSHI® Introduces Limited Edition Soothing Lavender Topical Rub for Body and Face

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSHI®, a line of fast-acting topical rubs with uses spanning health and beauty, has introduced its latest line extension with the introduction of limited-edition Soothing Lavender transdermal rub for face and body. A portion of proceeds from the sale of Soothing Lavender will be donated to support families impacted by Rett Syndrome.

Each ANSHI variety is made with six powerhouse ingredients whipped with a small ratio of pink Himalayan salt to improve topical absorption. Soothing Lavender is made with the same patent-pending base and includes 100% pure lavender essential oil. Lavender is commonly known for helping to relieve anxiety, stress and promotes calmness.

Soothing Lavender was created in honor of Claire English, who lived and died with Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic neurological and developmental disorder that affects the way the brain develops. ANSHI will donate 50% of Soothing Lavender sales to support her life mission to help families impacted by this debilitating condition. Soothing Lavender is available in a 4-ounce jar for $29.99 or an 8-ounce jar for $49.99, on sale now while supplies last. ANSHI products, including Soothing Lavender, are available for purchase online at www.anshiheals.com and at select retailers across San Diego. A store locator is available online here.

"ANSHI was created for my kiddo Raegan when she was just 4 years old. It was her battles, living with Rett Syndrome and epilepsy, plus acute illnesses, that drove me to find better and quicker ways to promote healing," said founder and CEO Janelle Noble Donovan. "Our products exist to support self-care and self-treatment and make it easier, faster and safer to use nature to heal."

ANSHI products include Classic Pink Salt, Total Healing Turmeric, Detox Aloe and Nurturing Peppermint. ANSHI's patent-pending formulation is the base of all varieties, including the best-selling and the "original topical turmeric," which is sold across San Diego retailers and online and was named "Best of San Diego" by San Diego Magazine. Each product is made with a base of 100% natural, top 14 allergen-free ingredients including coconut oil, castor oil, pink Himalayan salt, vitamin E oil and beeswax. ANSHI products can be used as a topical dry rub, shower scrub or bath soak; each works uniquely rinsed off or left on, giving customers unparalleled versatility. Each topical rub is premixed with highly concentrated ingredients tested for specific symptom relief without risk of burning from essential oils.

Each year, ANSHI identifies new varieties and brings one to market while dedicating 50% of the limited-edition product's profits to charity. The first Limited Edition product, Cleansing Charcoal, raised thousands of dollars for COVID relief aid. To learn more about ANSHI and Soothing Lavender donations, visit the website here.

About ANSHI®

ANSHI® makes self-care and self-treatment with natural products quicker, easier and safer. All-natural and with only six powerhouse ingredients, ANSHI's patent-pending formulation includes a small ratio of pink Himalayan salt to maximize topical absorption. The line of multipurpose and versatile transdermal rubs for face and body includes Classic Pink Salt, Total Healing Turmeric, Detox Aloe and Nurturing Peppermint. A woman-founded and -operated company, ANSHI was born at the hospital bedside to help naturally ease a wide array of symptoms from swelling and pain to skin irritations. To learn more, visit the website at www.anshiheals.com and follow @ANSHIHeals onFacebook andInstagram.

