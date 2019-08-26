ANSI-Affiliate Workcred Welcomes Dr. Isabel Cardenas-Navia as Director of Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workcred, an affiliate of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has appointed Isabel Cardenas-Navia, Ph.D., as its director of research, effective September 2, 2019. In this newly created role, Dr. Cardenas-Navia will advance Workcred's ongoing research agenda to examine workforce credentialing issues and needs.

During her most recent role as the vice president of programs at the Business-Higher Education Forum (BHEF), Dr. Cardenas-Navia facilitated partnerships of Fortune 500 employers and higher education institutions to improve workforce readiness for college graduates. Previously at BHEF, where she was the director of emerging workforce programs, she led the development and creation of capacity building tools for higher education in data science and analytics and best practices for partnerships between businesses and higher education institutions.

As the founder and former CEO of Alta Vision Consulting, Dr. Cardenas-Navia provided short-term, project-based consulting in policy and workforce development in scientific and technical fields and supported research related to higher education and workforce development issues, particularly in digital technology and STEM fields.

"Dr. Cardenas-Navia has a unique and impressive expertise in workforce development and we are excited to welcome her in this new capacity," said Dr. Roy Swift, executive director, Workcred. "With her successful track record of building meaningful partnerships with employers, higher education, foundations, and other stakeholders, she will be a strong addition to Workcred's team and mission."

Dr. Cardenas-Navia has a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering and a certificate in biomolecular and tissue engineering from Duke University, and a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Yale University. She has participated in collaborative research projects at multiple institutions, including the National Human Genome Research Institute, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. in Switzerland, the Department of Radiation Oncology at Duke University Medical Center, the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of California at Berkeley, and the Department of Therapeutic Radiology at Yale School of Medicine.

About Workcred

Workcred , an ANSI affiliate organization formed in 2014, is committed to strengthening workforce quality by improving the credentialing system, ensuring its ongoing relevance, and preparing employers, workers, educators, and governments to use it effectively. Led by executive director Roy Swift, Ph.D., the organization's vision is a labor market which relies on the relevance, quality, and value of workforce credentials for opportunities, growth, and development. Dr. Swift, a retired U.S. Army colonel, previously served as ANSI's chief workforce development officer and senior director of personnel credentialing accreditation programs.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) coordinates the U.S. voluntary standards and conformity assessment system, serving the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

