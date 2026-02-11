ANSI and BSB Announce Channel Partnership to Launch ANSI Bharat Compliance™ in India

A new compliance infrastructure platform designed to support India's manufacturers, exporters, and certification bodies

NEW DELHI and WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and BSB Edge today announced a strategic channel partnership to launch ANSI Bharat Compliance™, a new compliance platform purpose-built for the Indian market.

ANSI Bharat Compliance™ is designed to modernize how Indian organizations implement standards and regulations, prepare for audits, manage certification workflows, train personnel, and demonstrate global trust all through a single, integrated platform.

India's compliance ecosystem spans tens of thousands of manufacturers, exporters, laboratories, and certification bodies. Until now, compliance to a complex web of regulatory and market requirements has been managed through fragmented systems, manual processes, PDFs, spreadsheets, and consultant-driven interpretation. ANSI Bharat Compliance™ addresses this gap by delivering a digital compliance operating layer aligned with global standards and accreditation expectations.

"India's growth as a global manufacturing and export hub depends on trust, transparency, and alignment with international standards," said Jim Thomas, chief development officer, ANSI. "This partnership with BSB brings ANSI's global compliance and trust infrastructure into a practical, scalable platform built for India's growth."

"This is not about selling software—it's about enabling India's compliance economy," said C. Krishnan, managing director, BSB. "ANSI Bharat Compliance™ gives Indian companies and certification bodies a system they can rely on to meet global expectations with confidence."

Two Integrated Offerings

ANSI Bharat Compliance™ is delivered through two complementary offerings:

ANSI Bharat-Industry™

Designed for manufacturers, exporters, laboratories, and regulated organizations to: Access standards and applicable regulatory content in structured, usable workflows



Prepare for audits and manage CAPA and evidence digitally



Use AI-assisted interpretation to reduce reliance on consultants



Train staff through structured learning paths



Demonstrate ongoing compliance with confidence





ANSI Bharat-Trust™

Designed for certification bodies (CABs) to: Run certification operations digitally, including audit planning, auditor assignment, and scope management



Apply consistent accreditation logic and defensible certification decisions



Support digital certificate verification and trust signaling



Align with globally recognized accreditation pathways

Built for India, Anchored Globally

ANSI Bharat Compliance™ is powered by ANSI Compliance Solutions, a cloud-based platform that helps organizations worldwide track, manage, and monitor conformity with standards and regulatory requirements. ANSI Bharat Compliance™ integrates ANSI's standards ecosystem, accreditation expertise, structured learning, and digital workflows, delivered locally through BSB as ANSI's channel partner in India. This approach enables scale, consistency, and credibility while supporting India's regulatory and export ambitions.

ANSI Bharat Compliance™ will be rolled out in phases across key industrial sectors, export markets, and certification bodies in 2026.

Visit compliancesolutions.ansi.org for additional details on ANSI Compliance Solutions and its capabilities.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org and access the latest news and content on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

About BSB Edge

BSB Edge is a compliance, standards, and certification enablement company focused on building scalable digital infrastructure for regulated industries in India.

