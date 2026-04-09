ANSI to Host Hydrogen Standards Workshop June 22-23 in Washington, DC

March Webinar Recordings Now Available

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As hydrogen deployment accelerates, so does the urgency to close standards gaps, align frameworks, and coordinate across sectors. To address these priorities, the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) will host a hybrid technical workshop on June 22–23 at the ASME offices in Washington, DC.

The workshop is the latest offering from ANSI's Hydrogen Standards Coordination Initiative, which advances the development and awareness of safety and technical standards across the full hydrogen value chain — from production, storage, and transportation to carbon capture, utilization, and related infrastructure.

What to Expect

Through expert presentations, panel discussions, and collaborative working sessions, participants will:

Identify pre-standardization research needs

Evaluate existing and emerging standards and conformity assessment programs

Explore regulatory and policy considerations that can support safe, widespread hydrogen adoption

The workshop will bring together stakeholders from industry, government, academia, and the standards development community to foster dialogue, strengthen cross-sector collaboration, and advance a more coordinated approach to hydrogen standardization.

Access more information and register for the workshop.

ANSI gratefully acknowledges the generous sponsors making this initiative possible: The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), ASTM International, Compressed Gas Association (CGA), CSA Group, and the International Code Council (ICC).

March Webinar Recordings Now Available

In advance of the June workshop, ANSI hosted a series of informational webinars to equip participants with a shared foundation of knowledge. Sessions were organized around five core objectives: raising awareness of the current hydrogen standards and code landscape; connecting stakeholders and experts; offering insight into how standards are developed, adopted, and incorporated by reference; informing participants about opportunities to get involved; and providing overviews to support future workshop discussions.

Presentations and recordings are available online.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org and access the latest news and content on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE American National Standards Institute