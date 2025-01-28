Ansira Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

Promotions reflect leadership excellence and strategic growth

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing technology and solutions company, today announced the promotions of two executive leaders. Katie Sweet has been named Chief Talent Officer and Kelly Jacxsens has been appointed Chief Client Officer.

"Ansira's success is driven by the incredible people who make up our team and the clients who choose to partner with us," said Ansira CEO Paul Tibbitt. "Katie and Kelly have been pivotal in leading us through the integration process after our two simultaneous acquisitions last year, followed by a divestiture less than 90 days after, which was no small feat especially for the areas they oversee. As we continue to position ourselves for strategic growth, their leadership and contributions will be critical in ensuring we meet the evolving needs of our clients and continue to attract and retain top talent. We are excited to see them thrive in their expanded roles."

Sweet joined Ansira in 2018 and previously served as EVP, Head of Talent. In this expanded role, she will continue to spearhead the global people and culture strategy for the company, overseeing talent acquisition, employee engagement, learning and leadership development, total rewards, and diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Sweet has over two decades of experience navigating diverse environments, from high-growth ventures to restructuring phases and M&A activities. Prior to joining Ansira, she held pivotal roles at Deloitte, Essilor, and Neiman Marcus. She is a graduate of Western Michigan University where she received a bachelor's degree in business and French.

"It's a privilege to take on the role of Chief Talent Officer and to work alongside such a talented and passionate team," said Sweet. "Ansira's people are our greatest asset, and I continue to be committed to fostering a culture where every team member feels valued, supported, and empowered to succeed. As we continue to grow, I'm eager to help shape an environment where our people flourish and drive Ansira's vision forward."

Jacxsens joined Ansira as part of an acquisition in 2019 and previously served as EVP, Client Partnership and Engagement. In her expanded role, she will continue to lead Ansira's client partnership team that oversees clients across various industry verticals including automotive, high technology, beverage, financial services, QSR, franchise and multi-location retail, telecommunications, travel and hospitality, insurance, home services, and manufacturing. In addition, she will continue to oversee Ansira's strategy and project management teams. Jacxsens has over 15 years of experience in digital strategy, advertising, cross-channel and performance marketing, CRM, customer loyalty, and MarTech solutions. She is a graduate of Loyola University where she received a bachelor's degree in communications and advertising.

"I am honored to step into the role of Chief Client Officer at such an exciting time for Ansira," said Jacxsens. "Our clients trust us to be their partners in marketing innovation, and I'm committed to ensuring we continue exceeding their expectations while delivering the solutions they need to succeed. I look forward to building even stronger relationships and driving impactful results that help our clients grow."

Ansira is backed by Truelink Capital, a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles.

ABOUT ANSIRA

Ansira is the leading marketing platform for brands that operate in distributed ecosystems. By orchestrating the entire brand-to-local value chain, Ansira synchronizes global companies' internal and external teams across channels, markets and regions. Ansira leverages AI-powered technology, vertical expertise, local insights and strategic partnerships to optimize marketing performance and empower partner growth at scale. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the technology-enabled services and industrials sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value creation through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of operational improvements, strategic initiatives, and transformative add-on acquisitions.

Media Contact: Megan Duran

[email protected]

972.663.1380

SOURCE Ansira