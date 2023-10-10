Ansira Announces Strategic Partnership with Annex Cloud

Partnership leverages Ansira's loyalty program design, implementation, and run-ops expertise with Annex Cloud's flexible platform to create solutions for customers; alliance will focus on the automotive sector to start

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc.  ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Annex Cloud, a technology platform that transforms customer loyalty experiences for global enterprises. Collaboration between the two companies will result in greater loyalty offerings for clients from enhanced tracking, rewarding, and profiling, to strategy and analytics, as well as a robust loyalty solution for the largely untapped automotive dealer sector.

"Ansira has deep expertise in designing loyalty programs and providing loyalty strategy for clients, and our partnership with Annex Cloud combines our experience with their loyalty technology platform to create solutions that can go to market at speed," said Ansira's EVP of Integrated Loyalty Sukumar Muthya. "Our collaboration enables Ansira to offer packaged solutions where our customers want flexibility, designed and managed as a turnkey solution."

Ansira's unique go-to-market approach provides marketing solutions through its own proprietary technology and services, but the team is also tech independent, allowing for them to work within a client's tech stack, or to partner with their strategic alliances to bring forth the best recommendation for a client's needs. The Annex Cloud partnership will allow for the creation of a "loyalty in a box" solution offering for the automotive industry where loyalty programs are designed and managed, providing flexibility and speed to market for the client. This packaged offering will also bring unique capabilities for analytics support to enterprises outside of their marketing organizations.

"Our customers are in the center of everything we do, and we are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with Ansira to further support our customers and their loyalty goals," said Annex Cloud Chief Revenue Officer Erin Raese. "Beyond supporting our clients' loyalty programs, customer experience (CX), personalization, and 'show me you know me' capabilities, within the partnership with Ansira we'll have a services offering to support data collected through our social behavior tracking, rewarding influencers in unique ways, gamification, and progressive profiling tools."

Part of the strategic alliance between Ansira and Annex Cloud is focused on engaging the essentially untapped market of auto dealers. Ansira's deep concentration in the auto vertical from the OEM to the hyper-local dealer level provides a market perspective, coupled with Annex Cloud's flexible platform, that gives dealers with single or multiple dealerships a significant advantage when creating a customer loyalty program given the data challenges across automotive tiers.

"Ansira works across multiple industries from retail and QSR to tech and financial services – and we have a major concentration in automotive, from the enterprise OEM to the dealers' doors. From our experience we have identified a significant pain point from auto dealers in their need to create loyalty programs specific to their local level and customers," Muthya said. "Dealers are not seeing their customers on a weekly or monthly basis, so they can't engage with a simple rewards program. Rather, they need to incent customers to use the dealer service lane and they need to keep them engaged over a longer stretch of time at the community level. Ansira's partnership with Annex Cloud is the ideal solution for dealers with one or multiple dealerships to gain entry into creating a loyalty program through a turnkey solution on a flexible platform backed by expertise in loyalty strategy, analytics, and knowledge of the operating models of an auto dealership."

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA
Ansira, the leading independent, global marketing technology and services agency with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, guides companies operating in distributed ecosystems to connect with their customers, fostering unwavering brand loyalty by seamlessly integrating digital and physical experiences from the enterprise to hyper-local level. Ansira's innovative blend of human expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions solve the challenges faced by global marketers today and drive demand for their businesses. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL
Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 410 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of March 31, 2023, had $95 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 290 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. For over 35 years, Advent has been dedicated to international investing and remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit AdventInternational.com or LinkedIn

ABOUT ANNEX CLOUD:
For more than 10 years, Annex Cloud has been the worldwide leader in technology that transforms customer loyalty experiences for global enterprises. Powered by the comprehensive, agile and  scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ solution suite, Annex Cloud customers can capture and act on zero- and first-party data to seamlessly engage, recognize, reward and add value across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advocacy. More than 125 integrations with market-leading technologies enable consistent, personalized, omnichannel experiences. The platform is SaaS-based and highly configurable, eliminating the need for costly, time-consuming development. Discover more at www.annexcloud.com.

