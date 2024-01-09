Pak joins the executive leadership team bringing a deep background in product, engineering, and marketing operations

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, today announced that Garrett (Gary) Pak has joined the executive leadership team in the role of Chief Operating Officer. Pak reports to Ansira's CEO Paul Tibbitt and is responsible for delivery operations and processes, and leads the services teams supporting the company's proprietary technology platforms.

Ansira Appoints Garrett Pak As Chief Operating Officer

"Gary's deep background leading business operations and growing global businesses makes him uniquely qualified for the COO role at Ansira," said Tibbitt. "I'm thrilled for Gary to join Ansira's executive team to drive operational excellence and support the product and engineering teams."

Prior to joining Ansira, Pak was President of CSC Generation where he led business operations including product, engineering, back office, and marketing functions. During his time at CSC, he also served as CEO and President of One Kings Lane, a CSC portfolio company where he oversaw the brand's profit and loss, and led strategic planning and execution. Before CSC, Gary was a founding executive and COO for Centerfield, where he led global business operations and helped grow the company to over 2500 employees over a span of twelve years. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and is based in Los Angeles.

"I was drawn to Ansira given its impressive client roster and complex solutions and services offerings," remarked Pak. "I am eager for the opportunities that lie ahead in this role, further exploring the depth of Ansira's program sophistication within the delivery teams."

Pak joins Tibbitt on the Ansira executive team along with President Andy Arnold, Chief Financial Officer Rudy Gonzalez, Chief Product & Technology Officer Ed McLaughlin, Executive Vice President Media Catie Cryder, and Executive Vice President Integrated Loyalty Sukumar Muthya.

Ansira is backed by Truelink Capital, a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles.

ABOUT ANSIRA

Ansira, a leading independent, global marketing technology and services company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, guides companies operating in distributed ecosystems to connect with their customers, fostering unwavering brand loyalty by seamlessly integrating digital and physical experiences from the enterprise to hyper-local level. Ansira's innovative blend of human expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions solves the challenges faced by global marketers today and drives demand for their businesses. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn .

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the technology-enabled services and industrials sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value creation through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of operational improvements, strategic initiatives, and transformative add-on acquisitions. For more information on Truelink Capital visit Truelinkcap.com or LinkedIn.

