Ansira Appoints Garrett Pak As Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Ansira

09 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Pak joins the executive leadership team bringing a deep background in product, engineering, and marketing operations

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, today announced that Garrett (Gary) Pak has joined the executive leadership team in the role of Chief Operating Officer. Pak reports to Ansira's CEO Paul Tibbitt and is responsible for delivery operations and processes, and leads the services teams supporting the company's proprietary technology platforms.

Continue Reading
Ansira Appoints Garrett Pak As Chief Operating Officer
Ansira Appoints Garrett Pak As Chief Operating Officer

"Gary's deep background leading business operations and growing global businesses makes him uniquely qualified for the COO role at Ansira," said Tibbitt. "I'm thrilled for Gary to join Ansira's executive team to drive operational excellence and support the product and engineering teams."

Prior to joining Ansira, Pak was President of CSC Generation where he led business operations including product, engineering, back office, and marketing functions. During his time at CSC, he also served as CEO and President of One Kings Lane, a CSC portfolio company where he oversaw the brand's profit and loss, and led strategic planning and execution. Before CSC, Gary was a founding executive and COO for Centerfield, where he led global business operations and helped grow the company to over 2500 employees over a span of twelve years. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and is based in Los Angeles. 

"I was drawn to Ansira given its impressive client roster and complex solutions and services offerings," remarked Pak. "I am eager for the opportunities that lie ahead in this role, further exploring the depth of Ansira's program sophistication within the delivery teams."

Pak joins Tibbitt on the Ansira executive team along with President Andy Arnold, Chief Financial Officer Rudy Gonzalez, Chief Product & Technology Officer Ed McLaughlin, Executive Vice President Media Catie Cryder, and Executive Vice President Integrated Loyalty Sukumar Muthya.

Ansira is backed by Truelink Capital, a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles.

ABOUT ANSIRA
Ansira, a leading independent, global marketing technology and services company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, guides companies operating in distributed ecosystems to connect with their customers, fostering unwavering brand loyalty by seamlessly integrating digital and physical experiences from the enterprise to hyper-local level. Ansira's innovative blend of human expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions solves the challenges faced by global marketers today and drives demand for their businesses. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL
Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the technology-enabled services and industrials sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value creation through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of operational improvements, strategic initiatives, and transformative add-on acquisitions. For more information on Truelink Capital visit Truelinkcap.com or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Megan Duran
[email protected]
972.663.1380

SOURCE Ansira

Also from this source

Ansira Hosts Fourth Annual Client Summit February 26-28, 2024

Ansira Hosts Fourth Annual Client Summit February 26-28, 2024

Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising...
Ansira Announces Integration with Google Merchant Center to Automate Vehicle Ads

Ansira Announces Integration with Google Merchant Center to Automate Vehicle Ads

Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.