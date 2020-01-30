Ansira Appoints Jay Dettling as Chief Executive Officer

"Jay has a proven track record of driving growth across many organizations as well as creating results for his clients. We are confident in Jay's leadership and his ability to do the same for Ansira," said Alan Herrick, Operating Partner of Advent International and Chairman of Ansira's Board of Directors. "Laurie has made great strides forward for the company in her role as CEO over the past months, and she will now continue her important work as our CFO/COO. We know we have a strong team in place to lead Ansira into the next decade."

In his new role as CEO, Dettling will be responsible for growing Ansira's business, building the company's client roster, developing and attracting talent, and expanding Ansira's capabilities.

Dettling has proven accomplishments resulting in outsized growth across his career, most recently serving as vice president of global partners at Adobe, one of Ansira's technology partners, where he grew the partner ecosystem and integrated the Marketo and Magento ecosystems. Prior to Adobe, Dettling was a managing director at Accenture Interactive, responsible for accelerating the evolution of digital marketing, content, and commerce offerings, taking them to new markets and clients. As president of Acquity Group, Dettling expanded its service offerings and launched the company into new markets, ultimately leading to Acquity's initial public offering in 2012 and its sale to Accenture in 2013.

"It is an immense honor to join Ansira as CEO," Dettling said. "A huge opportunity exists to grow awareness for the specialness that is Ansira — its people, its offerings, and its achievements. Ansira has a great set of long-standing clients that serves as a solid foundation to build upon as we add new services to help them grow their businesses through digital marketing and digital transformation. As the industry expands and flourishes, this is an opportune time to showcase our unparalleled customer experience management capabilities and capture the heightened customer demand for digital services that exists today."

"I am looking forward to working with Laurie and the Ansira leadership team, along with all of Ansira's employees," said Dettling. "I have led many digital teams in my career, but I have never seen the depth in loyalty and channel marketing expertise found within Ansira. I am eager to lead this organization to the next level and to continue to provide superior solutions that make an impact for our clients."

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

In a world where it's never been harder for brands to capture and keep customers, experience is everything. An independent, global marketing agency, Ansira believes designing relevant, persuasive experiences for all the right moments is the only way to strengthen relationships, cultivate brand loyalists, and assure profitable growth. That's why Ansira arms brands and their sales partners with solutions to make those experiences possible: strategy, performance marketing, loyalty marketing, martech consulting and integration, channel partner marketing, and local marketing activation. For more information, visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 350 private equity transactions in 41 countries, and as of September 30, 2019, had $56.6 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 200 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; healthcare; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit: www.adventinternational.com

