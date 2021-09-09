Ansira Appoints Rudy Gonzalez as Chief Financial Officer

"I'm thrilled to welcome Rudy Gonzalez to Ansira to head up our finance team as CFO," said Dettling. "In his prior CFO roles Rudy excelled as a financial leader and delivered impressive results. His proven track record coupled with his experience in the marketing services industry makes him a great match for Ansira."

Gonzalez has more than 20 years of financial experience, serving in multiple CFO roles at companies including Amphora Inc and Strategic CFO LLC where he developed expertise in corporate finance, capital planning, budgeting, strategic execution, process improvement, and turnaround scenarios. Most recently, Rudy served as CFO of CROSSMARK where he directed vision, strategy, and execution for all facets of corporate finance and accounting. In that role his scope of responsibility included financial planning and analysis, investor relations, payroll, treasury operations, tax, risk management, and facilities. Some of Gonzalez' key accomplishments include a 2019 debt restructuring, the sale of an international subsidiary in 2020, and the sale of CROSSMARK in 2021.

"Ansira's unique set of solutions and services positions the company to excel during this time of exponential growth in the digital space," Gonzalez said. "I am eager to leverage my industry and international experience to lead the financial team as the company expands its global footprint."

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA:

An independent, global marketing technology and services firm, Ansira believes in transparent partnerships to meet clients where they are on their customer experience journey. Ansira designs relevant, persuasive experiences for all the right moments; strengthening relationships, cultivating brand loyalists, and assuring profitable client growth. Teams operating across the US, Europe, South Asia, and Oceania, arm brands and their channel sales ecosystems with digital offerings, channel partner marketing technology and services, and local marketing technology to make these experiences possible. For more information, visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 380 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of March 31, 2021, had $75 billion in assets under management. With 14 offices in 11 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 245 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.adventinternational.com or www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international

