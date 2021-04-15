Ansira Appoints Sarah Kennedy Ellis to Board of Directors

"Sarah's powerful presence in the marketing ecosystem will provide Ansira's board of directors with deep insights as we continue to develop and evolve the company for the fast-changing needs of our clients," said Alan Herrick, an Advent International Operating Partner and Chairman of Ansira's board of directors.

Ellis recently joined Google in the role of Vice President, Global Growth & Demand, where she supports Google's rapidly growing $13 billion Google Cloud and Google Workspace businesses. Previously, she was Chief Marketing Officer at Marketo when the company was acquired by Adobe for $4.75 billion in late 2018. In that role Ellis was charged with delivering on a scope which included global demand generation, account-based marketing, and digital marketing. Following the acquisition, Ellis led the marketing organization of more than 400 people at Adobe in the role of CMO, Adobe Experience Cloud. She spent the first ten years of her career with Sabre, in roles including Head of Innovation and R&D, and VP of Global Marketing.

"Ansira has a strong reputation for developing leading digital marketing campaigns and delivering end-to-end marketing solutions at the local level for companies with a distributed sales model," said Ellis. "I am proud to join the Ansira board of directors to share my B2B experience with the Ansira leadership team to expand the business."

In addition to Ellis joining the Ansira board of directors, she is also an advisory board member for the Hankamer School of Business at her alma mater Baylor University.

Ellis joins board members Herrick, former chairman and CEO of Sapient; Chris Egan, managing partner at Advent International; Jim Lyski, chief marketing officer and executive vice president of CarMax; and Jim Warner, principal at Third Floor Enterprises.

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA:

An independent, global marketing technology and services firm, Ansira believes in transparent partnerships to meet clients where they are on their customer experience journey. Ansira designs relevant, persuasive experiences for all the right moments; strengthening relationships, cultivating brand loyalists, and assuring profitable client growth. Teams operating across the US, Europe, South Asia, and Oceania, arm brands and their channel sales ecosystems with digital offerings, channel partner marketing technology and services, and local marketing technology to make these experiences possible. For more information, visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 370 private equity transactions across 41 countries, and as of December 31, 2020, had $76 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of 240 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.adventinternational.com or www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international

