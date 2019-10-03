Ansira Honored as an American Honda Top Supplier for 2019

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, October 2, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. President & CEO Shinji Aoyama presented Ansira with Honda's annual Premier Partner Award at a special ceremony in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Ansira was recognized for providing excellent quality, value and customer service in support of Honda businesses and operations.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a Premier Partner this year for our commitment to delivering exceptional client service and our continued dedication to American Honda," said Laurie MacLaren, chief executive officer of Ansira. "No matter where or when customers engage with American Honda, our team is committed to helping the brand exceed customer expectations across all touchpoints."

"This year marks the 60th anniversary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., a milestone that would not be possible without the strength and commitment of our supplier community," said Charles Harmon, Senior Manager, Administration Division, American Honda. "We hold our partners in high regard and we thank them for their unwavering dedication to our business."

Ansira is a first-time winner of the award.

In addition to Ansira, 14 other American Honda suppliers were honored as Honda Premier Partners. This year's award recipients were selected from more than 1,000 eligible companies, as nominated by American Honda associates. They represent multiple industries and include small businesses and minority-owned operations.

Honda is committed to the establishment of long-term relationships with all of its suppliers based on mutual benefit and trust. The company works to bring greater diversity to its supply base by assisting potential ethnic minority and women-owned suppliers with workshops and other educational opportunities. The workshops provide a greater understanding of a variety of important issues including strategic alliances, capitalization and empowerment programs.

The Premier Partner award program was established in 1998 to recognize suppliers who embrace American Honda's philosophy of exceeding customer expectations.

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

About Ansira

Ansira drives brand-to-local connections for world-class brands. The agency's unique approach to customer engagement, local activation and channel empowerment enables brands operating in a distributed sales ecosystem to deliver impactful, profitable customer experiences. Ansira has been recognized in three recent Forrester Wave™ reports: loyalty service providers, through-channel marketing automation (TCMA) and customer database and engagement. Ansira's more than 850 global employees support brands in varied industries, including automotive, business services, consumer packaged goods, hospitality, restaurants, retail and technology. For more information, visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn .

About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 345 private equity transactions in 41 countries, and as of June 30, 2019, had $54 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 195 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; healthcare; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit: www.adventinternational.com

