Ansira Hosts EiQ, An Event Focused on Email Marketing, Customer Experience and Loyalty

"EiQ's evolution is a natural progression as Ansira continues to lead its clients into the future, empowering brands to create seamless experiences for their customers and create true brand loyalists," said Chief Marketing Officer of Ansira and Founder of EiQ Simms Jenkins. "We have an impressive lineup of speakers inclusive of two inspiring keynotes, notable industry speakers, and thought leaders from our organization. Attendees will learn firsthand about new innovations and cutting-edge performance, and have a lot of fun along the way."

EiQ agenda highlights include:

Keynote speakers

Matthew Luhn , director, writer, and former Pixar Storyteller

, director, writer, and former Pixar Storyteller Marcus Collins , award-winning advertiser and brand strategist, and former head of digital strategy for Beyoncé

, award-winning advertiser and brand strategist, and former head of digital strategy for Beyoncé

Speakers from organizations including Edible, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, CarMax, Neiman Marcus , and Women of Email

, and Women of Email Awards for this year's "Email Maverick," "Email Whiz," "CX Conductor," and "Loyalty Luminary"

Insightful sessions like "The Connected Customer Experience," "Empathy vs. Data," "Email & Loyalty: The Magical Duo," and "Email Design Systems for Complex Organizations"

Engaging breakouts on topics like "DEI in Email & CX – Leaders or Laggards?" "The Rise of Customer Expectations & How CRM Serves Them," "How to Build a Loyalty Strategy for the Rest of Us, and "Growth Hacking: Doing Amazing Things with Less"

Dynamic EiQ InterActivities with the event sponsors including cocktail creations, magic moments, tricky trivia, and a freestyle rapper

Registration is still open with options including a free one-day pass for brand-marketers, or two-day passes at $175 for brand-marketers or $500 for vendors.

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA

An independent, global marketing technology and services firm, Ansira believes in transparent partnerships to meet clients where they are on their customer experience journey. Ansira designs relevant, persuasive experiences for all the right moments; strengthening relationships, cultivating brand loyalists, and assuring profitable client growth. Teams operating across the US, Europe, South Asia, and Oceania, arm brands and their channel sales ecosystems with digital offerings, channel partner marketing technology and services, and local marketing technology to make these experiences possible. For more information, visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 370 private equity transactions across 41 countries, and as of December 31, 2020, had $76 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of 240 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.adventinternational.com or www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international

Media Contact: Megan Duran

[email protected]

972.663.1380

SOURCE Ansira Partners, Inc.