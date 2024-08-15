Ansira Named "Best Digital Asset Management Platform" in MarTech Breakthrough Awards

Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing technology and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, today announced that its Ansira Edge platform has been selected as winner of the "Best Digital Asset Management Platform" award in the seventh annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.

Ansira's proprietary, end-to-end technology platform is designed to be fully configurable and scalable, allowing Ansira to cater to the unique needs of partner marketing ecosystems by enabling enterprises to automate their program activities and stay ahead of evolving tech and market needs.

Part of the Ansira Edge Technology Suite, Ansira's Channel Engagement module delivers services tailored to hyper-local marketing activation and brand compliance across print, email, and digital campaigns and promotions. It supports enterprises by ensuring brand consistency and industry compliance across various markets, helping brands adhere to regulatory standards and guidelines while also expanding market reach and streamlining processes. Through the Channel Engagement module, enterprise partners have access to a highly searchable platform that provides ready-to-use and customizable print and digital assets like web banners, email templates, direct mail, print ads, online forms, and more.

"Our Ansira Edge platform technology is an integral part of our ability to accelerate distributed ecosystems, from the enterprise to the local level," said Ansira CEO Paul Tibbitt. "Our Channel Engagement module provides a way for brands and their channel partners to stay in sync by providing frictionless access to critical marketing assets, so partners can deliver personalized, hyper-local experiences that meet brand standards as well as customer expectations."

Ansira Edge is a highly configurable, permission-based platform that enables enterprise partners and agencies access to assets, offers, and promotions governed by business rules and program guidelines. The platform uses rules-based, user permission-driven access to support various stakeholders across geography, language, and organizational hierarchy, allowing the appropriate content and assets to be accessible based on user profile parameters. Through Ansira Edge, enterprise partners also have access to a seasoned global support team for ongoing support, acting as a single point of contact for assistance via live chat, email, and phone in 11 global languages.

"It's an honor for our Ansira Edge platform to be recognized by MarTech Breakthrough," said Ansira Chief Product and Technology Officer Desiree Toto. "With our recent acquisitions of BrandMuscle and SproutLoud, we are now positioned to accelerate our platform innovation to drive more meaningful and impactful results for our clients, providing market-leading technology that serves as the core platform for all things ecosystem enablement."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"The Ansira Edge Channel Engagement module helps local marketers access brand-approved assets and customizable templates, eliminating the complexity of asset compliance. Brand partners need to be able to market locally, but are challenged by not having on-demand access to approved assets, forcing them to use obsolete ones or even non-compliant ones they create," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Ansira provides a comprehensive, customizable, and scalable solution that empowers enterprises to maintain brand consistency, streamline processes, and expand market reach."

Ansira is backed by Truelink Capital, a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles.

ABOUT ANSIRA

Ansira, a leading independent, global marketing technology and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, guides companies operating in distributed ecosystems to connect with their customers, fostering unwavering brand loyalty by seamlessly integrating digital and physical experiences from the enterprise to hyper-local level. Ansira's innovative blend of human expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions solves the challenges faced by global marketers today and drives demand for their businesses. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the technology-enabled services and industrials sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value creation through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of operational improvements, strategic initiatives, and transformative add-on acquisitions.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

