Ansira names Laurie MacLaren CEO

"Ansira is poised for tremendous growth and Laurie will be responsible for leading the company into its next phase," said Chris Egan, Managing Partner of Advent International. Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors.

"Laurie has a strong understanding of our company, culture and opportunities," said Ansira Board Chairman Alan Herrick. "That, coupled with her unmatched operational experience makes Laurie the perfect candidate to lead and scale Ansira."

MacLaren succeeds Daina Middleton. Middleton will become Ansira's Vice Chair and serve as an advisor to the Board of Directors. "We appreciate Daina's leadership and her significant contributions to the company," said Herrick. "In her tenure as CEO, Middleton integrated key acquisitions, evolved the brand positioning, and unified the company's culture."

"In my new role, I'm excited to advise the board and continue to work with our incredible brand-to-local clients," said Middleton.

Before joining Ansira, MacLaren spent 19 years with Sapient, a digital business transformation marketing and technology consulting company, with more than 13,000 employees across North America, Europe and Asia. During her time at Sapient, she served as the company's Chief Operating Officer and was responsible for all global operations, including financial operations, human resources and information technology. MacLaren also led the integration efforts of Sapient into Publicis Groupe after its acquisition of Sapient in 2015.

Ansira is the only independent marketing technology and services company leading world class brands to meet rising customer expectations by delivering hyper-local and contextually relevant experiences. Ansira excels at building compelling customer experiences, increasing customer efficacy, and leveraging channel marketing dollars to extend orchestrated brand experiences.

"As the marketing industry continues to go through significant transformation, Ansira's agility and data-driven approach put us in a great position to help our clients succeed. Ansira is an amazing company with an inspiring legacy of delivering unparalleled results for our customers. I am excited to lead this team of talented and hard-working marketing practitioners," said MacLaren.

ABOUT ANSIRA:

Headquartered in St. Louis, Ansira is a marketing technology and services firm that helps brands orchestrate, personalize and contextualize customer engagements to drive business results. Ansira's experienced marketing practitioners design, implement and manage a unique combination of industry-recognized solutions in customer-relationship management (CRM) and loyalty, through-channel marketing automation (TCMA), and national and local media designed specifically for the brand-to-local ecosystem. With more than 850 employees globally, Ansira supports more than 150 brands in varied verticals, including automotive, business services, consumer packaged goods (CPG), hospitality, restaurants, retail, and technology. In 2019, Ansira commemorates its 100-year anniversary as an innovative and evolutionary marketing and services firm. For more information, visit: https://ansira.com.

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL:

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 345 private equity transactions in 41 countries, and as of December 31, 2018, had $36 billion in assets under management. With offices on four continents, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 195 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology, media and telecom. After more than 30 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit: www.adventinternational.com.

