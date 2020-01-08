Ansira Names Rajdeep Endow Chief Delivery and Innovation Officer

"Rajdeep's capabilities and understanding of the marketing and technology space, as well as his ability to drive business growth, have yielded proven results, which I have seen firsthand," said Ansira's CEO Laurie MacLaren. "At Ansira, helping our clients evolve their customer experience is our top priority, and Rajdeep's leadership and experience will set Ansira up for growth in a scalable way."

Endow joins Ansira after 17 years in leadership roles for Sapient, most recently as Managing Director at Publicis Sapient, where he led the business for SapientNitro, Razorfish, and Digitas in the Asia-Pacific markets. Prior to that, he led global delivery of services for Sapient, where he was responsible for managing the company's client work across more than 30 offices and over 8,000 people, as well as building and integrating diverse capabilities across marketing, design, and technology.

"I'm really impressed with Ansira's solution sets for some of the most pressing marketing challenges of today," Endow said. "As our clients continue to reimagine their customers' experience, I'm excited to work with the team to evolve our offerings, capabilities, and approach to further impact their brands and business."

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA

In a world where it's never been harder for brands to capture and keep customers, experience is everything. An independent, global marketing agency, Ansira believes designing relevant, persuasive experiences for all the right moments is the only way to strengthen relationships, cultivate brand loyalists, and assure profitable growth. That's why Ansira arms brands and their sales partners with solutions to make those experiences possible: strategy, performance marketing, loyalty marketing, martech consulting and integration, channel partner marketing, and local marketing activation. For more information, visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL:

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 350 private equity transactions in 41 countries, and as of June 30, 2019, had $54.3 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 200 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; healthcare; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit: www.adventinternational.com.

