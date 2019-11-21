Ansira Ranked As Top 20 Channel Marketing Software Vendor by Research In Action GmbH

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira") today announced that Research In Action GmbH has recognized Ansira in two reports: Channel Marketing and Enablement SaaS And Software: The Top Global Vendors 2020, and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) SaaS And Software: The Top Global Vendors 2020, as part of its Vendor Selection Matrix™. The accolades from Research In Action GmbH, a German information and communications technology research firm, recognize Ansira's extensive expertise in advising clients on channel marketing strategies and its innovative software platform, Ansira Edge Technology SuiteSM, which support modern channel marketing processes and programs.

"Ansira brings a century of experience in channel marketing and enablement — it's one of just a few companies that impressively services both strategies — and now their signature capabilities are supported by its leading-edge software platform," said Research In Action GmbH Research Director Peter O'Neill. "Ansira demonstrates industry excellence in the two categories, according to our survey, that are most important to marketing professionals."

The Vendor Selection Matrix™ analyzed survey results from 1,500 industry business managers to evaluate more than 100 channel marketing vendors globally. Evaluation criteria for survey respondents included corporate vision, innovation, viability, differentiation, breadth of solution offering, market share and growth, customer satisfaction, and value. Based on these evaluation criteria, Ansira ranked sixth among top vendors for Channel Marketing and Enablement SaaS And Software and ninth among top vendors for PRM SaaS And Software.

"We know that in order to meet the new challenges of ever-increasing customer expectations, it's vital to assist brands in delivering consistent, relevant and profitable brand experiences at every connection with their customers," said Ansira's Chief Martech Officer Kelly Jo Sands. "With the services that propelled us to stand out in this report, we can optimize partner relationship-management and channel strategies for our clients, helping them strengthen their partner relationships and deliver better overall customer experiences at the local level."

Last month, Loyalty360 named Ansira a winner in the 2019 Best in Class Awards for the Agency and Technology categories. Earlier this year, Forrester Research, Inc., named Ansira a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2019."

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA

Ansira drives brand-to-local connections for world-class brands. The agency's unique approach to customer engagement, local activation, and channel empowerment enables brands operating in a distributed sales model to deliver impactful, profitable customer experiences. Over the past 18 months, Ansira has been recognized in three reports by an industry-leading research firm for loyalty service providers, through-channel marketing automation (TCMA), and customer database and engagement. Ansira's 850 global employees support brands in varied industries, including automotive, business services, consumer packaged goods, hospitality, restaurants, retail, and technology. For more information, visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn .

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL:

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 350 private equity transactions in 41 countries, and as of June 30, 2019, had $54.3 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 200 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit: www.adventinternational.com.

