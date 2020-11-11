Ansira Releases Customer Journey Mapping Research Report

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing technology and services company, today announced the release of "The Enterprise Perspective on Customer Journey Mapping," a research report conducted in partnership with Ascend2, a leading marketing research firm. The research provides a comprehensive look at how enterprise-level companies are implementing a customer journey mapping strategy as a part of their marketing plans.

"At Ansira we have seen first-hand the impact customer journey mapping can have as a tool for improving customer experience, and an interesting finding in this research is that that only 39% of the companies surveyed currently utilize a defined journey map, while 51% are currently building or plan to create journey maps in the future," said Kelly Jo Sands, EVP of Ansira Digital. "With the importance of customer experience at an all-time high, investing the resources to put a customer journey strategy in place is quickly becoming table stakes to compete within and beyond your industry."

The research, based on survey data of more than 120 top marketers, discovered multiple key points, including:

Customers have inherent needs when they engage with brands that are both functional and emotional.

Without centralized first-party customer data, even the best marketing and data science technology cannot understand or act on customer journey pathing. Of those surveyed 32% found that decentralized data and data silos were barriers to success.

The most effective journey maps are those that encourage an enterprise view, bridging teams across the organization by reflecting the cross-department dependencies and inputs.

Customer journey maps are not a "one size fits all" strategic enterprise. The survey showed that 55% utilize 3-5 journey maps while 15% utilize 6-10.

"As customers become more savvy and their expectations continue to rise, we knew that gaining the perspective of top marketers at enterprise companies would both illuminate and validate the importance of customer journey mapping," said Todd Lebo, CEO of Ascend2. "We surveyed a panel of marketers at both the executive and practitioner levels, as well as B2B and B2C sales channels, to get a clear view of what's working, where there are barriers, and what have emerged as best practices. This report can serve as a playbook for companies already working with journey maps, and those who are just now starting to use them to better reach their customers."

Sands and Lebo will take a deep dive into the customer journey mapping research at the Edge of the CX virtual event on November 17 when they will join thought leaders from Ansira as well as marquee clients and partners to share customer-altering ideas and strategies. Edge of the CX is a digital event from the creators of EiQ dedicated to customer experience, innovation, and performance. Registration is open at EdgeoftheCX.com.

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA:

An independent, global marketing technology and services firm, Ansira believes in transparent partnerships to meet clients where they are on their customer experience journey. Ansira designs relevant, persuasive experiences for all the right moments; strengthening relationships, cultivating brand loyalists, and assuring profitable client growth. Teams operating across the US, Europe, South Asia, and Oceania, arm brands and their channel sales ecosystems with digital offerings, channel partner marketing technology and services, and local marketing technology to make these experiences possible. For more information, visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in more than 360 private equity transactions in 41 countries, and as of June 30, 2020, had $58 billion in assets under management, excluding the $2 billion raised for LAPEF VII. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 200 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including retail, consumer and leisure; technology; business and financial services; healthcare; and industrial. After more than 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit: www.adventinternational.com or www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international.

