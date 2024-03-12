Ansira's Fourth-Annual Client Summit Brings Together Top Marketing Leaders Across Industries

The Channel Effect was attended by more than 100 marketing professionals

ST. LOUIS, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology, hosted The Channel Effect, its fourth-annual client summit, held February 26-28, 2024. The event, attended by senior marketing leaders across Ansira's diverse client community, provided a platform for attendees to learn from industry experts and peers on key marketing topics, solutions, and best practices.

The Channel Effect connects Ansira’s diverse client roster in a forum focused on marketing innovation. Ansira CEO Paul Tibbitt addresses attendees at The Channel Effect 2024.

Ansira experienced a 30 percent increase in overall attendance as well as a nine percent increase in new brands who attended The Channel Effect this year. Notable brands in attendance included Subaru of America, Dave & Buster's, Auto-Owners Insurance, Dell Technologies, Native Shoes, and Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, among others.

"The Channel Effect is a cornerstone event for Ansira, where we seize the opportunity to connect with our clients on a deeper level," said Ansira's Head of Client Partnership & Engagement Kelly Jacxsens. "By bringing together industry leaders and experts, we create a space for impactful thought leadership and cross-vertical networking to drive meaningful results for our clients, while also making a point to have some fun. We are energized to see the increasing interest and engagement in this event year after year and are committed to continually elevating the attendee experience for our future summits."

Highlights of The Channel Effect included a keynote address by Technology Strategist and Futurist Crystal Washington on harnessing generative AI for enhanced business performance. Attendees also took in panel sessions covering topics ranging from loyalty programs to channel partner marketing, and niche and hyper-local marketing best practices. The event's content closed with lightning rounds hosted by Ansira's subject matter experts which touched on best-in-class email marketing strategies, key website platform features for brand compliance and local relevance, benefits of implementing a preference center, and media strategies and tactics that connect and engage with consumers. In addition, Lisa Lawson, Senior Analyst at Canalys, moderated the annual tech roundtable which was a breakout session attended by technology clients from companies including Dell Technologies, Alludo, Microsoft, Cisco, Ciena, and Cloud Software Group.

"There were numerous things I took away from my time at The Channel Effect," said Native Shoes Brand Marketing Manager Natasha Hussain. "The networking opportunities were amazing, the speaker series was helpful and insightful, and the in-person connections were invaluable."

Ansira is dedicated to creating engaging experiences that allow marketing professionals to meet and connect with peers, both within and outside their industry vertical. Ansira hosts two annual events and a monthly webinar series to facilitate connections among its client community and industry thought leaders. For more information about future events hosted by Ansira, visit ansira.com/events.

Ansira is backed by Truelink Capital, a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles.

ABOUT ANSIRA

Ansira, a leading independent, global marketing technology and services company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, guides companies operating in distributed ecosystems to connect with their customers, fostering unwavering brand loyalty by seamlessly integrating digital and physical experiences from the enterprise to hyper-local level. Ansira's innovative blend of human expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions solves the challenges faced by global marketers today and drives demand for their businesses. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the technology-enabled services and industrials sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value creation through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of operational improvements, strategic initiatives, and transformative add-on acquisitions.

