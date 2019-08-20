Ansley Atlanta Real Estate Begins Custom Ad Campaign With Adwerx™ Enterprise

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury real estate brokerage firm Ansley Atlanta Real Estate has partnered with Adwerx to promote their property listings using integrated marketing automation. The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program creates personalized ads directly from the firm's listing feed. When a property is listed with Ansley Atlanta Real Estate, an ad campaign featuring the property, agent, and Ansley Atlanta branding will begin automatically. Ads are specifically targeted to individuals actively seeking real estate, based on their online browsing behavior and geography.

"Adwerx is widely known as an industry leader in advertising technology, and we are a tech-driven brokerage. Their automated listing ads will add additional value to our clients, as our marketing efforts can become more sophisticated," said Ansley Atlanta Real Estate Founder & CEO Bonneau Ansley . "It's an incredibly easy service to plug in, because it requires no additional effort from our agents."

Ansley Atlanta Real Estate serves the metro Atlanta area in Georgia. The firm launched in 2015 and employs more than 160 agents in four offices throughout the area. As an affiliate of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World , Ansley Atlanta has access to the highest caliber of real estate professionals in over 70 countries and across six continents.

"Our products are of exceptional use to luxury brokerages, because their marketing can be targeted and tailored to that specific demographic," said Adwerx CEO Jed Carlson . "We love working with firms who are eager to use technology to expand their business. Every person from the top down benefits from adding an automated service."

Adwerx is a real estate innovator in marketing automation technology, providing digital advertising services for real estate listings, sphere of influence, zip code targeting, and more. Advertisements are displayed across websites, apps, and social media. In just a few clicks, agents and firms can build critical brand awareness with target audiences.

About Ansley Atlanta Real Estate

Established in 2015, Ansley Atlanta Real Estate was recently recognized as one of the most inspiring companies of 2018 by Inc magazine and is included on the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the United States. An extensive international network, along with an unparalleled depth of knowledge and experience in the Atlanta market, have combined to produce explosive growth and results, helping Ansley outpace companies with decades of established business and exposure to become one of the top-performing residential real estate firms in metro Atlanta.

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 200,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for three years in a row. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com . Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns , which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

SOURCE Adwerx

Related Links

http://www.adwerx.com

