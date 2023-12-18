Anson Funds Calls on Gildan Activewear's Board of Directors to Immediately Reinstate Glenn Chamandy as CEO

News provided by

Anson Funds

18 Dec, 2023, 18:27 ET

Expresses Disappointment Regarding the Gildan Board Striking a Backroom Deal with an Individual Shareholder in Exchange for Their Support Rather than Engaging with Investors Troubled by Poor Succession Planning

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anson Funds Management LP and Anson Advisors Inc., the co-investment advisers of certain investment funds (collectively "Anson Funds," "we," or "us") and significant shareholders of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) ("Gildan," or the "Company"), today issued the following statement regarding its views on the Company's Board of Directors' (the "Board") poor handling of succession planning and calling for the Board to immediately reinstate Glenn Chamandy as CEO. 

"Anson Funds has become increasingly concerned by the Board's handling of succession planning and disregard for shareholder feedback. We disagree with the Board's decision to remove Mr. Chamandy as CEO given his strong track record of value creation, and are calling for his immediate reinstatement and the implementation of a formal succession planning process including the engagement of Company shareholders.

The Board's mishandling of the succession planning process to date and its actions thereafter have resulted in an incredibly value-destructive distraction that must be immediately addressed. We are further troubled by the Board's decision to strike a backroom deal granting an individual shareholder a board seat in exchange for their support before engaging with other investors to discuss the Company's approach to succession planning. Instead, Company shareholders had to read about the Board's views on Mr. Chamandy in press reports, which we have since learned are false accusations. Specifically, the Board's commentary regarding M&A appears designed to perpetuate this distraction at the cost of what should be its key focus: succession planning.

We believe the best course of action is to immediately reinstate Mr. Chamandy, especially considering Vince Tyra seemingly lacks the skills required to lead Gildan into its next stage of growth."

About Anson Funds

Anson Funds is a privately held alternative asset manager with $1.7B in assets. The firm was founded in 2007 with offices in Toronto and Dallas.

Contact

Taylor Ingraham
ASC Advisors
[email protected]
1-203-992-1230

SOURCE Anson Funds

Also from this source

ANSON TO VOTE FOR ALL SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT NANO DIMENSION'S UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Anson Funds ("Anson," "we," or "us"), a significant shareholder of Nano Dimension Ltd. ("Nano Dimension" or the "Company"), owning approximately 6.3% ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Textiles

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.