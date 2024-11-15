ANSON FUNDS TO VOTE FOR ALL SHAREHOLDER NOMINEES AND PROPOSALS AT NANO DIMENSION'S UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Intends to vote FOR shareholder nominees and AGAINST re-election of incumbents, including Nano Dimension CEO Yoav Stern

Intends to vote FOR shareholder proposal to declassify Nano Dimension Board of Directors

Intends to vote AGAINST CEO Stern's egregious compensation package

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anson Advisors Inc. and Anson Funds Management LP, the co-investment advisers of several investment funds (collectively, the "Anson Funds"), the largest shareholder of Nano Dimension Ltd. ("Nano Dimension" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NNDM), today announced its intention to vote FOR all shareholder nominees and a shareholder proposal to declassify the Board of Directors at Nano Dimension's upcoming 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 6, 2024. Anson Funds also intends to vote AGAINST Nano Dimension CEO Yoav Stern's egregious compensation package.

Anson Funds continues to believe that the incumbent Board of Directors has failed to provide sufficient oversight over Mr. Stern, allowing him to continue acquiring cash-burning entities despite a track record of poor results. Following a thorough review of the Company's proxy materials, as well as those published by the dissident, we believe a refreshed Board with independent directors combined with the proposed governance enhancements represent a critical first step to ending the persistent and ongoing value destruction at Nano Dimension.

About Anson Funds

Anson Funds is a privately held alternative asset manager with over US$2 billion in assets. Led by Chief Investment Officer Moez Kassam, the firm was founded in 2007 with offices in Toronto and Dallas.

Media Contact

Taylor Ingraham

ASC Advisors

[email protected]

1-203-992-1230

SOURCE Anson Funds