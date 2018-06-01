Ansonia Credit Data Hires Industry Veteran, Brings Business Credit Intelligence to Canada

OLYMPIA, Wash., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansonia Credit Data, a leading provider of high-quality, low-priced business credit reports, today announced the expansion of its sales team coverage in Canada with the hiring of Lina Chindamo. As Regional Sales Manager, Chindamo will be based in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, and responsible for helping to build the company's customer base and develop strategies to reduce risk, improve processes and drive growth.

Ansonia Credit Data

Chindamo comes to Ansonia with more than two decades of best-in-class accounts receivable and risk management experience, including previously as Senior Risk Management Consultant for Dun & Bradstreet Canada. "Lina is a natural fit for Ansonia and we are thrilled to have her join our team," CEO Kathleen Dasal said. "Lina's enthusiasm and expertise align with our positive company culture and strategic goal of bringing transformational solutions to the regional and global credit intelligence marketplace."

Dasal added that Chindamo will assist in scaling Ansonia's extensive Canadian data and executing the recent launch of the company's Dashboard Portfolio Monitoring Tool. Since 2014, Chindamo has served as Chair and President of the Toronto-based National Credit & Financial Executive Forum, providing educational opportunities to senior credit managers and financial executives. She also is a Designated Member of the Credit Institute of Canada and a Certified Credit Professional.

"Ansonia Credit Data is well-positioned to service the credit community in Canada," Chindamo said. "The company's multiple new initiatives and comprehensive suite of solutions provide great opportunities for growth, and I look forward to helping build long-term value for customers."

Ansonia Credit Data is your next-generation business credit reporting service with nearly $1 Trillion in accounts receivable trade data from major industries across North America and is continuously updated in real-time. Ansonia's business credit reports and credit-decisioning tools are easy to read and the most customizable in the industry.

For more information about Ansonia, please call 855-ANSONIA (267-6642). Also, visit our website, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Related Files

ChindamoFlyerMay2018.pdf

Related Images

ansonia-credit-data-logo.jpg

Ansonia Credit Data Logo

Ansonia Credit Data Logo

image2.jpg

Related Links

Short videos on Ansonia's products

Information on Ansonia's products

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansonia-credit-data-hires-industry-veteran-brings-business-credit-intelligence-to-canada-300657806.html

SOURCE Ansonia Credit Data

Related Links

https://www.ansoniacreditdata.com

