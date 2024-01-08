SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sleep solution specialist, ANSSil, the Korean startup, has once again clinched the Innovation Award in the Digital Health category at 2024 CES for its new model, the digital healthcare mattress 'Smart String i4.' This marks the company's third consecutive win, securing awards in various categories not only Digital Health but also Smart Home and Home Appliance from 2022 to 2024.

Evolution of Comfort: ANSSil 's Journey

ANSSil Sleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress Sweeps CES 2024 Digital Health Section with Innovation Awards

ANSSil combines the essence of 'answer' and 'sill' (thread in Korean) to bring forth a solution that transcends traditional bedding.

As a solution to the problems that the bed had, ANSSil developed a completely new bed made of STRINGS instead of springs. Utilizing string bed and applying AI and big data in sleeping pattern analytics, they create an AIoT bed that provides you optimal sleeping environment.

ANSSil 'Sleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress' introduces the cutting-edge 3D string technology, a departure from conventional spring or foam structures. Boasting a foundation of 14 million low-shrink polyester threads meticulously woven together, the mattress promises longevity without losing its shape.

A unique feature of this mattress is that you can change the texture of the mattress depending on how hard or soft you want your mattress. The ability to alter firmness levels at the touch of a button sets ANSSil apart in the competitive mattress market and create the mattress of a lifetime.

The ANSSil Sleepinbody Mattress: A Technological Marvel

The newly introduced model, Smart String i4, integrates IoT controllers with String Supporter, along with the 'ANSSil Link App,' pressure sensors, and a smart scale installed on the user's smartphone or smartwatch, enabling the collection and analysis of the user's sleep condition through an AI-based IoT system.

Utilizing pressure sensors and applications on the Sleepinbody platform, the smart mattress learns from the collected data, such as sleep information, hours, posture, sleep stages, etc. The AI algorithm then generates personalized sleep data, which users can review daily through the ANSSil Link App.

By synchronizing with the user's smart scale or wearable devices, the Smart String i4 provides an optimal sleep environment and sleep solution, offering various personalized services related to sleep routine, body changes, sleep tips, and more.

Key Features and USP

1. Experience a new level of comfort:

Distributing body pressure evenly for unparalleled comfort.

Adapting to the shape and contours of your body, providing a comfortable and supportive fit.

2. Delivering Durability, Hygiene, and Airtight Seal:

Rigorous performance and emissions testing ensure quality and safety.

Fully sealed, eco-friendly, double-sided waterproof PVC coating guarantees an airtight seal, resolving air leakage concerns.

3. Customize Your Comfort:

10 adjustable cushion levels cater to individual preferences.

14 million woven strings maintain mattress structure, preventing wobbling or sinking, ensuring consistent body support.

4. Smart Connectivity and Personalized Sleep Insights:

The Smart String i4 , featuring String Supporter and IoT controllers, seamlessly connects with the ANSSil Link App.

Equipped with pressure sensors, a smart scale, and AI-powered IoT system, it collects and analyzes user's sleep conditions, generating personalized sleep data for daily review through the ANSSil Link App.

Conclusion: A Sleep Revolution

ANSSil 's journey from CES 2022 honoree to CES 2024 Innovation Award winner showcases a commitment to revolutionizing the way we sleep. The ANSSil Sleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress not only ensures a restful night's sleep but also sets new standards for comfort, durability, and innovation in the mattress industry. As consumers seek more from their sleep experience, ANSSil stands at the forefront, redefining the boundaries of what a mattress can offer.

