ANSWER - The 614 Group Relaunches Its Consulting Services as an Expert Marketplace

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 614 Group, a leading consultancy servicing the digital media ecosystem, is proud to announce the relaunch of its services portfolio with ANSWER, a new division dedicated to providing strategic business consulting services. In 2023, The 614 Group launched Fathom to define its research offer, and now, with ANSWER the company is developing services to empower businesses with cutting-edge pragmatic solutions.

ANSWER emerges at a crucial time when businesses are navigating complex challenges while working with limited resources. Recognizing the need for adaptive strategies and transformative insights, The 614 Group has developed ANSWER to cater specifically to these demands, offering a marketplace of expertise.

This expansion aligns with The 614 Group's ongoing efforts to lead and innovate, as demonstrated by their successful global events platform, Brand Safety Summit. The Summit has become a crucial forum for tackling industry imperatives, hosting annual gatherings in Singapore, London, Cannes, and New York City, reflecting The 614 Group's broader mission to facilitate meaningful discussions for brands and organizations worldwide.

"The launch of ANSWER represents our ongoing commitment to excellence and our goal of offering a more comprehensive suite of services," said Rob Rasko, CEO of The 614 Group. "Our unique position, rooted in decades of collaboration in the media industry, allows our teams to understand our clients' needs and to curate a set of experts to support their vision. The success of the Brand Safety Summit allows us a unique vantage point on some of the most pressing conversations in the market and offers our clients access to companies and experts all over the world."

As part of The 614 Group, ANSWER benefits from a global network of professionals and a rich track record of delivering successful outcomes for clients worldwide. This synergy ensures that ANSWER's clients have access to a comprehensive suite of services, backed by a team committed to excellence and innovation.

ANSWER's team of consultants, including a wide array of notable experts such as Kanene Holder, a 3-time National Endowment for the Humanities fellowship recipient, and agency leaders like Kevin Arsham, embodies the mission to provide comprehensive support across various domains. Holder, specializing in diversity strategies and AI implementation, remarked, "I am thrilled to utilize my experience to foster environments that leverage technology and enhance workplace culture." Arsham, known for his expertise in creating immersive digital-first experiences, added, "In today's fast-paced market, our client's success hinges on being agile and innovative. I'm here to ensure they can effectively tackle challenges and seize new opportunities for success."

About The 614 Group

The 614 Group is an ad-supported, industry-focused advisory firm committed to helping organizations rooted in the media industry. Founded in 2011 by Rob Rasko, the firm has grown to subject matter experts in advisory services, a bespoke research practice and adjacent global events platform in the Brand Safety Summit. Our mission is to help move our clients from one stage of their cycle to the next and deliver superior, swift and lasting results. Additionally, The Brand Safety Summit Series serves as a dynamic venue for amplifying our partners' thought leadership to our community of global digital leaders.

