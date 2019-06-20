Answer Financial Announces Senior Leadership Additions

Lee will lead marketing, including the customer experience, product management, direct marketing and marketing communications teams, complementing his recent experience as chief marketing officer for First Entertainment Credit Union, where he led rebranding and membership growth. Before that, Lee was senior vice president of marketing and communications at Bank of Hope, leading marketing, branding, public relations and social responsibility teams through a series of mergers and acquisitions.

Covella will lead e-business technology infrastructure and system operations. He brings 30-plus years of experience developing innovative solutions across a variety of industries, including ad tech and consumer electronics. Previously, he was vice president of engineering at ValueClick/Conversant, overseeing product and systems engineering for the ad serving program.

Sadler, who joined Answer in 2017, is being promoted to vice president of insurance product management. He will lead Answer's focus to grow its insurance carrier network, focusing on carriers with online purchase capabilities.

"These leadership changes position Answer to elevate how we serve today's insurance shoppers as the market evolves rapidly," said Curt Kibler, senior vice president and chief information officer. "The marketplace is transforming, and Lee, Covella and Sadler bring experience that will advance our speed to market and growth."

Answer works with more than 30 insurers to provide policy comparisons and fulfillment to consumers across the nation. To learn more about Answer's insurance platform, visit AnswerFinancial.com.

About Answer Financial®

Answer Financial is one of the original insurtech companies, established in 1997 and focused on delivering auto insurance, home insurance, and related products through strategic partnerships on behalf of more than 30 insurance providers. Today, it is a gateway connecting insurers with their target customers through its insurance comparison platform and licensed agencies. Answer Financial is a member of the Allstate family of companies.

CONTACT

Adrienne Hisoler

Communications, Answer Financial

pr@answerfinancial.com

SOURCE Answer Financial Inc.

Related Links

https://www.answerfinancial.com/

