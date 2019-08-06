Answer Financial Introduces Small Business Products to Its Insurance Platform

ENCINO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Answer Financial®, one of the largest personal lines insurance agencies in the nation, today announced its expansion into commercial small business insurance, so clients can get their business and personal protection covered through the same agent.

Small businesses are an important part of the economy. A profile released in 2018 by the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy found more than 30 million small businesses employ 58.9 million people, or 47.5% of the private workforce. Answer works with multiple insurance carriers to connect these customers with the policies and coverage to support their operations and growth.

"For more than two decades, Answer has been helping customers save money by pairing them with providers they trust to cover their home and auto insurance needs," said Answer's Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Curt Kibler. "With the addition of small business coverage, we provide greater value by protecting clients' and their businesses from costly damages and legal claims."

Clients can now rely on licensed agents to understand their coverage needs whether it is for general liability, business owners' policies, workers' comp or commercial auto protection.

Visit Answer Financial online to request a free small business insurance consultation or to compare auto and home insurance quotes from a network of 30-plus top-rated insurance providers.

About Answer Financial®

Answer Financial is one of the original insurtech companies, established in 1997 and focused on delivering auto insurance, home insurance, and related products through strategic partnerships on behalf of more than 30 insurance providers. Today, it is a gateway connecting insurers with their target customers through its insurance comparison platform and licensed agencies. Answer Financial is a member of the Allstate family of companies.

