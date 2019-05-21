AnswerDash Leads Customer Support Industry In Ticket Deflections

SEATTLE, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AnswerDash, a leading provider of self-service customer support solutions, announced today that the platform is shown to deflect 43% of tickets and 18% of chats during 2019, allowing businesses to automate operations and reduce their number of support agents while improving their customer service experiences. This is the first time that AnswerDash has publicly announced their internal ticket deflection data which is calculated by tracking the number of customer support tickets or live chats that are initiated by an end user, view an AnswerDash smart answer and subsequently don't need to submit a ticket or live chat to an agent.

Of the success, AnswerDash CEO Don Davidge states, "At AnswerDash we are constantly striving to help our customers automate and scale their customer support functions by removing user friction and empowering customers to instantly help themselves and right at the point of need. This latest data shows that we've accomplished just that by significantly reducing support tickets and costs so that agents can free up their time for higher value customer interactions."

"AnswerDash has helped us to improve the customer and employee experience. Our customer support team doesn't have to spend as much time handling low-level, repetitive questions - and our customers can quickly and intuitively find the answers they need," states Dan Moross, Director of Customer Experience at MOO. "AnswerDash has increased our internal bandwidth, helped us to reduce our costs, and increased efficiency and customer satisfaction. It's a win-win."

These latest numbers illustrate the effectiveness of the AnswerDash AI algorithms which predict customer questions based on web page content or if the user is logged in, prediction can be based on user profile.

About AnswerDash:

AnswerDash's AI powered self-service support solution enables companies to empower their users with the right information in the right place at the right time, whether on websites, web apps, mobile apps or via chatbots. With AnswerDash, businesses can transform their digital user experience, while cutting support costs by 30% to 50%, increasing sales conversions by 10% to 30% and dramatically improving customer satisfaction. AnswerDash integrates with the most popular knowledge bases and ticketing systems, including those from Freshdesk, Salesforce and Zendesk to bring knowledge base content directly to the point of action. AnswerDash also integrates with leading live chat providers such as inContact, LiveChat, Olark, SnapEngage and Zopim. Learn more at www.answerdash.com .

